HEXVESSEL: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''Nocturne''

Il gruppo folk/black Hexvessel pubblicherà il nuovo album Nocturne il 13 giugno 2025 tramite Prophecy Productions.
With their seventh full-length "Nocturne", HEXVESSEL explore the liminal spaces between light and darkness, nature and solitude on an epic album. The ever evolving and shifting Finnish band has reawakened their treasured roots in folk music and psychedelic rock as they artfully weave acoustic interludes, cosmic synths, and spectral piano into the frost-spun threads on their black metal loom. "Nocturne" sounds both familiar and fearlessly progressive as echoes of tradition entwine with a fresh reinvention of their characteristic sound. The seed of this masterpiece was sown by the performance of a commissioned work at Roadburn Festival 2024 that was originally entitled: "Music for Gloaming: A Nocturne". With this album, it arrives fully fleshed in recorded form. This opus magnum blends the raw spirit of Quorthon's black metal with the intricate minimalism of contemporary composers such as Philip Glass, György Ligeti, and Avro Pärt. Its eclectic nature is elevated and underlined by select guest performances, including the vocals of Saara Nevalainen, as well as the avant-garde black metal luminaries Yusaf Vicotnik Parvez (DHG/DØDHEIMSGARD), and ORANSSI PAZUZU's Juho Vanhanen. While HEXVESSEL are based in Tampere, Finland, they were founded by English singer & songwriter Kvohst aka Mat McNerney after he moved to the country in 2009. In many ways, HEXVESSEL reflect their founder. The vocalist and songwriter has instigated and been involved in various bands ranging from UK black metal act CODE, a stint in Norwegian legends DØDHEIMSGARD, and to rock shooting stars BEASTMILK – later 'continued' with GRAVE PLEASURES to name but a few of his success stories. With "Nocturne", HEXVESSEL invite all souls on earth to a transcendental night ritual that is imbued with DARKTHRONE, TANGERINE DREAM, Philip Glass, and sounds unearthed from the dead past, now instilled with new life.
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1. Opening
2. Sapphire Zephyrs
3. Inward Landscapes
4. A Dark & Graceful Wilderness
5. Spirit Masked Wolf
6. Nights Tender Reckoning
7. Mother Destroyer
8. Concealed Descent
9. Unworld
10. Phoebus
Deluxe Edition
11. Sapphire Zephyrs (live at Roadburn 2024)
12. Inward Landscapes (live at Roadburn 2024)
13. A Dark & Graceful Wilderness (live at Roadburn 2024)
14. Spirit Masked Wolf (live at Roadburn 2024)
15. Nights Tender Reckoning (live at Roadburn 2024)
16. Concealed Descent (live at Roadburn 2024)
17. Unworld (live at Roadburn 2024)
18. Phoebus (live at Roadburn 2024)
Inoltre è disponibile il video ufficiale di A Dark & Graceful Wilderness.