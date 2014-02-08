     
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
La copertina del disco
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

20/03/25
SCULFORGE
Cosmic Crusade Chronicles

21/03/25
AS THE WORLD DIES
Nebula

21/03/25
WYTHERSAKE
At War with Their Divinity

21/03/25
EMBRIONAL
Inherited Tendencies for Self-Destruction

21/03/25
KATLA
Scandinavian Pain

21/03/25
SPIRITWORLD
Helldorado

21/03/25
SOMETIME IN FEBRUARY
Where Mountains Hide

21/03/25
IMPERIAL TRIUMPHANT
GoldStar

21/03/25
BLOODYWOOD
Nu Delhi

21/03/25
TOWER
Let There Be Dark

CONCERTI

20/03/25
THE MEFFS
ARCI BELLEZZA, VIA G. BELLEZZA 16/A - MILANO

21/03/25
BRIDEAR
LEGEND CLUB VIALE ENRICO FERMI, 98 - MILANO

21/03/25
THE MEFFS
COVO CLUB, VIALE ZAGABRIA 1 - BOLOGNA

22/03/25
PUNKREAS
ALCATRAZ, VIA VALTELLINA 25 - MILANO

22/03/25
MASS EXTERMINATION FEST
DEVILS AREA – BIKERS CORNER, VIA DELLA TECNICA 2 - SAN CESARIO SUL PANARO (MO)

22/03/25
FLATMATES 205
BLAH BLAH, VIA PO 21 – TORINO

22/03/25
THE MEFFS
ASTRO CLUB - FONTANAFREDDA (PN)

22/03/25
ANIMAUX FORMIDABLES
DARSENA LIVE MUSIC - CASTIGLIONE DEL LAGO (PG)

24/03/25
THE RAVEN AGE + DISCONNECTED
LEGEND CLUB VIALE ENRICO FERMI, 98 - MILANO

24/03/25
RYAN ADAMS
TEATRO DAL VERME - MILANO
HEXVESSEL: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''Nocturne''
19/03/2025 - 12:11 (72 letture)

RECENSIONI
86
80
ARTICOLI
12/02/2014
Live Report
ALCEST + HEXVESSEL + THE FAUNS
Circolo Colony, Brescia, 08/02/2014
 
ALTRE NOTIZIE
19/03/2025 - 12:11
HEXVESSEL: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''Nocturne''
16/07/2024 - 15:16
HEXVESSEL: pubblicano il nuovo singolo ''Under the Lake''
18/08/2023 - 07:55
HEXVESSEL: disponibile la nuova ''A Cabin In Montana''
25/05/2023 - 15:26
HEXVESSEL: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''Polar Veil''
07/02/2021 - 18:28
HEXVESSEL: in arrivo la riedizione di ''Dawnbearer''
15/04/2020 - 14:38
HEXVESSEL: guarda il video di ''Fire Of The Mind''
19/03/2020 - 14:03
HEXVESSEL: guarda il video del terzo singolo da ''Kindred''
21/02/2020 - 13:08
HEXVESSEL: ecco il video di ''Billion Year Old Being''
27/01/2020 - 18:17
HEXVESSEL: ecco il video di ''Demian''
14/01/2020 - 18:17
HEXVESSEL: primi dettagli del nuovo album ''Kindred''
ULTIME NOTIZIE
20/03/2025 - 00:34
ELLEFSON-SOTO: al lavoro sul prossimo album
20/03/2025 - 00:19
GUNS N` ROSES: si separano dal batterista Frank Ferrer
19/03/2025 - 16:36
QUADVIUM: annunciato per maggio il disco di esordio
19/03/2025 - 16:17
AEXYLIUM: disponibile la titletrack del nuovo album
19/03/2025 - 16:03
BROTHER FIRETRIBE: ad aprile il nuovo EP
19/03/2025 - 15:15
NICKLAS SONNE: presenta il singolo ''Limitless''
19/03/2025 - 12:08
HORRID HUMAN CONDITION: online il videoclip di ''Heavy Burden'' dal debutto
19/03/2025 - 12:01
TRICK OR TREAT: ascolta ''Bloodmoon'' con Adrienne Cowan
19/03/2025 - 11:48
BUCKCHERRY: i dettagli completi e la titletrack del nuovo ''Roar Like Thunder''
19/03/2025 - 11:36
DISTURBED: aggiornamenti sul nuovo disco in studio
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     