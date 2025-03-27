     
 
27/03/25
TEETH OF THE FAE
Beneath Pointed Hat

28/03/25
THE DARKNESS
Dreams on Toas

28/03/25
JUDICATOR
Concord

28/03/25
TEITANBLOOD
From The Visceral Abyss

28/03/25
GREY AURA
Zwart vierkant: Slotstuk

28/03/25
VIGILHUNTER
Vigilhunter

28/03/25
DEAFHEAVEN
Lonely People with Power

28/03/25
URN
Demon Steel

28/03/25
JIVEBOMB
Ethereal

28/03/25
CRAWLING CHAOS
Wyrd

27/03/25
GORGOROTH + AETERNUS + DEATH RATTLE + ARCHAIC
AUDIODROME LIVE CLUB, STRADA MONGINA 9 - MONCALIERI (TO)

27/03/25
RIVERS OF NIHIL + CYNIC + BEYOND CREATION + DÅÅTH
SLAUGHTER CLUB, VIA ANGELO TAGLIABUE 4 - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

27/03/25
BAMBOLE DI PEZZA
LARGO VENUE, VIA BIORDO MICHELOTTI 2 - ROMA

27/03/25
BDRMM
TPO, VIA CASARINI 17/5 - BOLOGNA

28/03/25
THE PINEAPPLE THIEF
AUDITORIUM PARCO DELLA MUSICA (CAVEA), VIA PIETRO DE COUBERTIN 30 - ROMA

28/03/25
GORGOROTH + AETERNUS + DEATH RATTLE + ARCHAIC
THE FACTORY, VIALE DEL LAVORO 7 - SAN MARTINO BUON ALBERGO (VR)

28/03/25
DISCOMOSTRO & guests
BLOOM, VIA EUGENIO CURIEL 39 - MEZZAGO (MB)

28/03/25
KARMA
SANTERIA TOSCANA 31, VIALE TOSCANA 31 - MILANO

28/03/25
FOLKSTONE
LEGEND CLUB, VIALE ENRICO FERMI 98 - MILANO

29/03/25
THE PINEAPPLE THIEF
HALL , VIA NONA STRADA 11 B - PADOVA
OBSIDIAN TONGUE: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''Eclipsing Worlds of Scorn''
27/03/2025 - 10:49 (45 letture)

27/03/2025 - 16:24
HAREM SCAREM: guarda il video di ''Better The Devil You Know''
27/03/2025 - 16:13
IN THE WOODS...: il lyric video di ''The Crimson Crown'' dal nuovo ''Otra''
27/03/2025 - 16:09
NORTT: tutto il nuovo ''Dødssang'' in streaming
27/03/2025 - 16:07
AGE OF APOCALYPSE: ''In Oblivion'' è il nuovo album, ascolta ''Mortal Coil''
27/03/2025 - 11:00
ELEVENTH RAY: in arrivo il debutto ''Reviving Tehom'', ascolta un singolo
27/03/2025 - 10:56
DEATHGOAT: a giugno il nuovo ''Dragged into Realms Below'', online un brano
27/03/2025 - 10:52
LACERATION: pubblicano un video per ''Excised''
27/03/2025 - 00:15
FIRSTBORNE: tutti i dettagli e un singolo del disco d’esordio ‘‘Lucky’’
27/03/2025 - 00:15
MOONLIGHT HAZE: ascolta la nuova ‘‘Tame the Storm’’
27/03/2025 - 00:14
CANDICE NIGHT: online la clip di ‘‘The Last Goodbye’’ con Ritchie Blackmore
 
