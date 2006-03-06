FRAGMENTS OF UNBECOMING: in arrivo il nuovo album

|
I tedeschi Fragments of Unbecoming hanno annunciato per il 23 maggio la pubblicazione, tramite Apostasy Records, del loro nuovo album Dawnbringer: Chapter VII – The Amber Emperor.
In attesa del primo singolo trovate i dettagli del disco.
Tracklist:
01. Dawnbringer
02. Among The Shades
03. Broken Breath Of Time
04. To Everyone And None
05. Thou Shalt Eternally Wander
06. The Amber Emperor
07. Caught In The Endlessness
08. In Times Of Doom
09. Devoured By Cold
10. Lakespectre
11. The Art Of Coming Apart [2025 version] [Bonus Track]
12. Fragments Of Unbecoming [2025 version] [Bonus Track]