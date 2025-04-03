     
 
DISCHI IN USCITA

04/04/25
ALLEGAEON
The Ossuary Lens

04/04/25
MOON SHOT
Broken Bones [EP]

04/04/25
ROTTING CHRIST
35 Years of Evil Existence – Live in Lycabettus

04/04/25
MIZMOR
Alluvion

04/04/25
SCOWL
Are We All Angels

04/04/25
BENEDICTION
Ravage of Empires

04/04/25
FRANTIC AMBER
Death Becomes Her

04/04/25
L.A. GUNS
Leopard Skin

04/04/25
PAT TRAVERS
Statesboro Blues (Live in Baltimore 1982)

04/04/25
CAPTAIN BLACK BEARD
Chasing Danger

CONCERTI

04/04/25
OZRIC TENTACLES
EREMO CLUB, VIA GIOVINAZZO, KM 779 - MOLFETTA (BA)

04/04/25
URAL + EXPLORER + FINAL STRUGGLE
CENTRALE 66, VIA NICOLÒ DELL’ABATE N.66 - MODENA

04/04/25
STEVE WYNN
ARCI BELLEZZA, VIA G. BELLEZZA 16/A - MILANO

05/04/25
OZRIC TENTACLES
BREAKLIVE, VIA DEL COMMERCIO 70 - ASCOLI PICENO

05/04/25
ASGARD
DEFRAG, VIA DELLE ISOLE CURZOLANE 75 - ROMA

05/04/25
CULT OF FIRE + THE GREAT OLD ONES + CARONTE
REVOLVER CLUB, VIA JOHN FITZGERALD KENNEDY 39 - SAN DONÀ DI PIAVE (VE)

05/04/25
Mantras for Peaceful Death over Europe
Revolver Club - San Donà di Piave

05/04/25
OVER THE TOP FEST
LEGEND CLUB, VIALE ENRICO FERMI 98 - MILANO

06/04/25
OZRIC TENTACLES
VIPER THEATRE, VIA PISTOIESE 309 - FIRENZE

06/04/25
CULT OF FIRE + THE GREAT OLD ONES + CARONTE
FUORI ORARIO - TANETO (REGGIO EMILIA)
GOLEM OF GORE: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''Ultimo Mondo Cane''
04/04/2025 - 08:55 (54 letture)

04/04/2025 - 08:55
04/04/2025 - 09:20
ARCH ENEMY: ecco la clip di ''A Million Suns''
04/04/2025 - 08:53
IGORRR: il video di ''ADHD'' dal nuovo album ''Amen''
04/04/2025 - 08:50
ALLEGAEON: tutto il nuovo ''The Ossuary Lens'' in streaming
04/04/2025 - 08:47
MACHINE HEAD: ecco il videoclip del nuovo singolo ''Bønescraper''
04/04/2025 - 08:44
SLEEP TOKEN: online la nuova ''Caramel''
04/04/2025 - 00:48
RISE AGAINST: ascolta l'inedita ''Prizefighter''
04/04/2025 - 00:26
SHINEDOWN: il videoclip di ''Dance, Kid, Dance''
04/04/2025 - 00:14
GODSMACK: ufficiale la separazione da Shannon Larkin e Tony Rombola
03/04/2025 - 22:45
CRIMSON SHADOWS: in streaming il singolo ''Defenders of the Crown''
03/04/2025 - 22:38
VADER: annunciano il nuovo EP
 
