GOLEM OF GORE: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''Ultimo Mondo Cane''

Il progetto goregrind Golem of Gore pubblicherà il nuovo album Ultimo Mondo Cane il 30 maggio 2025 tramite Everlasting Spew Records.
Emerging from the boiling bowels of horrendous vomit and uncompromising gore, the italian combo Golem Of Gore is finally back with their most faceted, dramatic yet filthier work, a monstruous battle hymn for all the gore freaks out there!
"Every culture, every belief hides grotesque contradictions. Mondo Cane (1962) exposed this raw truth, unveiling cruelty, rituals, and civilization’s dark side. This album is our tribute - no escape, no trigger warnings. Face the horror or look away… but it won’t disappear. Pure goregrind: relentless blast beats, vomit-drenched vocals, and crushing guitars. No gimmicks, no clownish nonsense… just 100% raw, putrid brutality in your face."
Golem Of Gore was founded in 2017 from the meeting between Riki (Grumo) on vocals/bass and Davide (Indecent Excision) on drums with the precise intent to play 100% goregrind shit without any type of compromise. Sincere and genuine hate in form of blastbeats, a total tribute to bands like Regurgitate, Last Days Of Humanity, Sublime Cadaveric Decompostion and similar. After some line-up changes Marco (Grumo, Logic Of Denial) and Enrico (Everfrost) joined into this project on guitar and bass to complete this ensamble of freaks dedicated to extreme music.
In these years GOG released more than twenty splits with bands from all over the world, played several gigs in Italy and toured Europe including a memorable show at Obscene Extreme in Czech Republic.
2024 saw the guys completely focused into the composition of their second full lenght album "Ultimo Mondo Cane", an overdose of savagery and blastbeats!
ONLY GORE IS REAL!!!
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1. INTRO: Cruelty Abounds On This Planet
2. The Fragrance Of Pus-Filled Eyes Of The Dead
3. Regurgitated Entrails With Intense Mortification
4. Withdrawal Crisis - Through The Keyhole Of Madness
5. In The Cold Room Of My Restaurant, You Are Dog Food
6. L’Isola Maledetta - Immersed In A Formaldehyde Coffin
7. The Slasher In Black Latex: Acrid Aroma In Tenebris
8. A Prayer From The Filthy Creatures Of The Deep
9. Buried in Faeces - Ultimo Mondo Cane
10. INTERLUDE: La Montagna Della Dea Cannibale
11. Chronic Obstructive Caustic Vomit
12. Fucked By The Shovel, Thrown Into Violent Screams
13. Methamphetamine-Drenched In Piss And Gore
14. Through The Gates Of Hell - Una Tomba Aperta
15. Back From The Gates Of Hell - Una Bara Vuota
16. The Final Feast Of The Damned - Tre Passi Nel Delirio
17. Cannibal Banquet For The Lord Of Flies: Maggots Throne
18. OUTRO: Senza Uscita - Worse Than Reality
Inoltre è online il singolo Chronic Obstructive Caustic Vomit.