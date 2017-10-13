THE WARLOCKS: guarda il live video di ''Shake the dope Out''

|
I The Warlocks hanno reso disponibile, tramite il canale YouTube della Cleopatra Records, il live video di Shake The Dope Out. Il brano fà parte del primo live album della band, Vevey, che è disponibile dalla giornata di oggi 13 ottobre. Di seguito trovate anche la tracklist.
Tracklist:
01. Red Camera
02. Isolation
03. The Midnight Sun
04. Dead Generation
05. Chameleon
06. Come Save Us
07. Only You
08. Shake The Dope Out
09. The Dope Feels Good
10. It's Just Like Surgery
11. Baby Blue
12. Lonesome Bulldog
13. Hurricane Heart Attack
14. Caveman Rocks
15. Angry Demons
16. Zombie Like Lovers