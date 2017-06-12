THUNDERMOTHER: a maggio il doppio live album ''Heat Wave Deluxe Edition'', ecco il primo singolo

|
Le rocker Thundermother hanno annunciato per il 21 maggio la pubblicazione, tramite l'etichetta AFM Records, del loro nuovo doppio live album Heat Wave Deluxe Edition.
Di seguito potete vedere il video di The Road Is Ours.
Tracklist:
CD1:
01. Loud And Alive
02. Dog From Hell
03. Back In ‘76
04. Into The Mud
05. Heat Wave
06. Sleep
07. Driving In Style
08. Free Ourselves
09. Mexico
10. Purple Sky
11. Ghosts
12. Somebody Love Me
13. Bad Habits
CD2:
01. The Road Is Ours
02. Show Me What You Got
03. You Can´t Handle Me
04. Driving In Style (Acoustic)
05. Dog From Hell (Acoustic)
06. Sleep Feat. Jesper Binzer (Acoustic)
07. Give Me Some Lights (Live)
08. Thunderous (Live)
09. Hellevator (Live)
10. Rock'n'Roll Heaven (feat. Dregen & Pontus Snibb)