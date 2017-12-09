MALIST: ascolta la nuova ''Ode to the Night''

|
Il canale YouTube della Avantgarde Music ha diffuso il player per poter ascoltare Ode to the Night, nuovo singolo dei blackster Malist.
"...for in the gloom our secrets are safe, and our wounds may heal in silence."
A tribute to the all-forgiving darkness, "Ode to the Night" is a song born to transcend fear and loss by observing the night in all its grandness and solemnity. It's based on simple guitar riffs and melodies, yet delivers a rich atmosphere with heavy-laden synths and shrieking vocals. "Ode to the Night" will be included in the next album by Malist, which is to be revealed soon.
