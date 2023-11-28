ZAKK SABBATH: a marzo esce 'Doomed Forever Forever Doomed', ecco i dettagli

|
Gli Zakk Sabbath, illustre tribute band dei Black Sabbath in cui militano Zakk Wylde, Robert "Blasko" Nicholson e Joey Castillo, hanno annunciato un nuovo doppio album, intitolato Doomed Forever Forever Doomed, in uscita il 1° marzo 2024 per Magnetic Eye Records.
Il disco conterrà le cover di due album completi, ossia Paranoid, pubblicato dai Black Sabbath nel 1970, e Master of Reality, uscito l`anno successivo.
La produzione è stata curata dallo stesso Wylde; la copertina, che potete vedere a sinistra, è stata realizzata da Łukasz Jaszak.
Ecco la tracklist, sebbene facilmente intuibile:
CD1 - Doomed Forever
01. War Pigs
02. Paranoid
03. Planet Caravan
04. Iron Man
05. Electric Funeral
06. Hand of Doom
07. Rat Salad
08. Fairies Wear Boots
CD2 - Forever Doomed
01. Sweet Leaf
02. After Forever
03. Embryo
04. Children of the Grave
05. Orchid
06. Lord of This World
07. Solitude
08. Into the Void