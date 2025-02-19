     
 
21/02/25
TWINS CREW
Chapter IV

21/02/25
VULTURES VENGEANCE
Dust Age

21/02/25
AMON SETHIS
Part III - Dawn of an Apocalyptic World

21/02/25
RÄUM
Emperor of the Sun

21/02/25
ELLIS MANO BAND
Morph

21/02/25
RETROMORPHOSIS
Psalmus Mortis

21/02/25
SACRIFICE
Volume Six

21/02/25
PISSGRAVE
Malignant Worthlessness

21/02/25
SPY
Seen Enough

21/02/25
MANNTRA
Titans

CONCERTI

20/02/25
QUEENSRŸCHE + NIGHT DEMON
MAGAZZINI GENERALI, VIA PIETRASANTA 16 - MILANO

20/02/25
UNLEASH THE ARCHERS + STIKER + SEVEN KINGDOMS
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

20/02/25
JETHRO TULL
TEATRO CARTIERE CARRARA FIRENZE, LUNGARNO ALDO MORO 1A - FIRENZE

20/02/25
WILLIAM FITZSIMMONS
AUDITORIUM PARCO DELLA MUSICA ENNIO MORRICONE, SALA SANTA CECILIA - ROMA

20/02/25
FRANZ FERDINAND
FABRIQUE, VIA GAUDENZIO FANTOLI 9 - MILANO

20/02/25
ANIMAUX FORMIDABLES
BIKO, VIA ETTORE PONTI 40 - MILANO

21/02/25
MARDUK + DOODSWENS + IRAE + LITOST
FUORI ORARIO - TANETO (REGGIO EMILIA)

21/02/25
WILLIAM FITZSIMMONS
CAPITOL, VIA G. MAZZINI 60 - PORDENONE

21/02/25
MASSIMO ZAMBONI
LEGEND CLUB, VIALE ENRICO FERMI 98 - MILANO

21/02/25
SICK N\'BEAUTIFUL + HAND OF JUNO
TRAFFIC LIVE, VIA PRENESTINA 738 - ROMA
SIJJIN: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''Helljjin Combat''
20/02/2025 - 15:50 (44 letture)

RECENSIONI
ALTRE NOTIZIE
20/02/2025 - 15:50
SIJJIN: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''Helljjin Combat''
ULTIME NOTIZIE
20/02/2025 - 16:14
CRADLE OF FILTH: ecco il video di ''To Live Deliciously''
20/02/2025 - 16:02
SYLVAINE: una data in Italia a giugno
20/02/2025 - 15:59
ROTTING CHRIST: online video di ''Demonon Vrosis'' dal nuovo live album
20/02/2025 - 15:56
IN THE WOODS...: ascolta il singolo ''The Things You Shouldn’t Know''
20/02/2025 - 15:53
DESTRUCTION: pubblicano il videoclip di ''Scumbag Human Race''
20/02/2025 - 15:47
ENSIFERUM: online il videoclip di ''Victorious'' dal nuovo album
20/02/2025 - 15:44
PISSGRAVE: tutto il nuovo ''Malignant Worthlessness'' in streaming
20/02/2025 - 11:15
ALIEN WEAPONRY: ascolta ''1000 Friends'' dal nuovo ''Te Rā''
19/02/2025 - 18:27
SPIRITWORLD: online l'audio di ''Oblivion'' dal nuovo album ''Helldorado''
19/02/2025 - 15:13
HORRID HUMAN CONDITION: i dettagli e un singolo del debutto ''Perpetual Imbalance''
 
