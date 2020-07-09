BUSH: in dettagli e il primo singolo da ''I Beat Loneliness''

I Bush
daranno alle stampe il loro decimo album, intitolato - come anticipato qui
- I Beat Loneliness
, in data 18 luglio 2025 tramite earMUSIC
.
La produzione è stata curata dal leader della band Gavin Rossdale
e da Erik Ron
.
A sinistra trovate la copertina, mentre qui sotto è elencata la tracklist:01. Scars
02. I Beat Loneliness
03. The Land of Milk and Honey
04. We're All the Same On the Inside
05. I Am Here to Save Your Life
06. 60 Ways to Forget People
07. Love Me Till the Pain Fades
08. We Are of This Earth
09. Everyone is Broken
10. Don't Be Afraid
11. Footsteps in the Sand
12. Rebel with a Cause
Il primo singolo, 60 Ways to Forget People
, è disponibile per l'ascolto di seguito: