FUGITIVE: tornano ad aprile con 'The Awakening', svelati i dettagli

Il quartetto melodic hard rock britannico dei Fugitive pubblicherà il 5 aprile per la Cat Records il nuovo album della carriera, dal titolo The Awakening. Ecco di lato la copertina e di seguito le quattordici canzoni del disco, registrate presso i AMP Studios durante gli ultimi mesi del 2018:
1. Serendipity
2. Light It Up
3. The Weekend
4. Slave To Love
5. All Fired Up
6. Two Hearts
7. Message (prelude)
8. Message
9. Race The Rain
10. Standing At The Edge
11. Moonshine
12. No Resurrection
13. Payback
14. Awæcnan
Il frontman Michael Angel dichiara:
"With the arrival of David (bass) and Al (drums) it really did feel like a new beginning, like an ‘Awakening’. Ranko and I have been playing and writing together for a long time and although we have had some success and incredible times, having David and Al join has given us fresh impetus, to believe in ourselves again.
Needless to say we are delighted with the album and the response so far has been tremendous. Our last single, All Fired Up, hit the Amazon Rock Chart Top 40 so you can imagine the smiles on us four old rockers. It helps roll back the years. When rock n roll is in your blood, age doesn’t enter into it."