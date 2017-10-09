TYRANTTI: ecco un nuovo video dall'album di debutto

|
Il trio heavy metal finlandese dei Tyrantti presenta ora in streaming il video realizzato per Rikotaan Äänivalli, brano proveniente dall'album d'esordio omonimo della band in uscita l'8 febbraio tramite l'etichetta Playground Music.
Nahka-Sami, cantante e bassista del gruppo, dichiara:
"Rikotaan Äänivalli is a song about every little kid’s daydream: flying a fighter jet like the ones in the film Top Gun. The song itself provides three minutes of rapid guitar shreds, Rob Halford like vocals and a catchy sing-along chorus. Classic Tyrantti stuff. The music video isn’t fucking around either. It’s pretty much like looking at a train wreck: you don’t want to stare, but you just can’t look away"