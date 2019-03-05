RESTLESS SPIRITS: a maggio il debut album

|
I Restless Spirits, progetto del chitarrista dei Lords Of Black, Tony Hernando, hanno annunciato per il 17 maggio la pubblicazione del loro omonimo album di debutto tramite la Frontiers Music srl. Di seguito potete vedere il video di I Remember Your Name, brano che vede la collaborazione di Kent Hilli dei Perfect Plan.
Tracklist:
01. Stop Livin' To Live Online (feat. Johnny Gioeli)
02. Unbreakable (feat. Deen Castronovo)
03. I Remember Your Name (feat. Kent Hilli)
04. 'Cause I Know You're The One (feat. Dino Jelusic)
05. Nothing I Could Give To You (feat. Johnny Gioeli)
06. Calling You (feat. Deen Castronovo)
07. Live To Win (feat. Deen Castronovo)
08. You And I (feat. Alessandro Del Vecchio)
09. When It Comes To You (feat. Alessandro Del Vecchio)
10. Lost Time (Not To Be Found Again) (feat. Dino Jelusic)
11. In The Realm Of The Black Rose (feat. Diego Valdez)