Giunge oggi l'ultimo annuncio riguardante la lineup del progetto del chitarrista Timo Tolkki dal nome Infinite Visions: ai già svelati Jari Kainulainen (basso), Jorge Segersbol (voce) e Jimmy Pitts (tastiere) si aggiunge alla batteria Pawel "Pavulon" Jaroszewicz, noto per aver suonato con le band Hate, Vader, Decapitated, Antigama e, più recentemente, coi Belphegor durante il tour europeo 2019-2020.
L'artista commenta così il suo ingresso in formazione:
"I am happy to announce that I will be a part of Timo Tolkki’s Infinite Visions. Although not many associate me with this style of music, it always had it’s place in my life alongside the more extreme genres. It will definitely be an interesting experience to see what I can bring to the table and hopefully create some new quality music with a distinct sound".
In basso è riportato il video di un'audizione che Jaroszewicz fece anni fa per gli Stratovarius: