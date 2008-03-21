      Privacy Policy
 
Pawel "Pavulon" Jaroszewicz
TIMO TOLKKI`S INFINITE VISIONS: Pawel "Pavulon" Jaroszewicz è il batterista della band
01/06/2020 - 19:21 (77 letture)

Transcendence
Lunedì 1 Giugno 2020, 21.04.16
3
Non è poi così strana, se si considera che Dariusz Brzozowski (Dimmu Borgir) ha un gruppo stoner, Martin Škaroupka (Cradle of FIlth) ha suonato coi Masterplan e che David Folchitto (Stormlord) ha una formazione musicale batteristica prettamente power: in entrambi i casi si gioca tanto sulla doppia cassa e sulla precisione metronomica.
fasanez
Lunedì 1 Giugno 2020, 21.03.08
2
Ma che ricordi questa bellissima immortale canzone... ricordo il live nel tour di Visions a Bologna, la suonarono nel soundcheck che sentimmo dall'esterno ma non la misero in scaletta. Pezzo Immortale per me, fantastica, kotipelto ai suoi massimi.... ah, di spalla c'erano gli Elegy con già Ian Parry alla voce. Concerto ceh rimarrà per sempre nella mia mente... fantastico.
progster78
Lunedì 1 Giugno 2020, 20.47.29
1
Scelta particolare...sono curioso.
