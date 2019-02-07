BRYMIR: annunciano i dettagli di ‘‘Voices in the Sky’’ e pubblicano un nuovo brano

|
I finlandesi Brymir pubblicheranno il prossimo 26 agosto 2022 il loro terzo album, Voices in the Sky, tramite l’etichetta Napalm Records.
La copertina del disco è visibile a sinistra, mentre la tracklist è riportata di seguito:
1. Voices in the Sky
2. Forged in War
3. Fly with Me
4. Herald of Aegir
5. Rift Between Us
6. Landfall
7. Borderland
8. Far from Home
9. Seeds of Downfall
10. All As One
11. Diabolis Interium (Bonus Track)
Il primo singolo dell’album, Voices in the Sky, è stato pubblicato sul canale YouTube della casa discografica ed è pertanto ascoltabile qui sotto: