NITA STRAUSS: annuncia ''The Call of the Void', ascolta un singolo con Anders Fridén degli In Flames

La chitarrista Nita Strauss
ha annunciato per Sumerian Records
l'uscita del proprio secondo disco solista, The Call of the Void
, in arrivo nei negozi il 7 luglio 2023.Anders Fridén
, voce degli In Flames
, ha partecipato al nuovo singolo tratto dal disco, The Golden Trail
, che potete ascoltare in basso.
L'album vedrà infatti molti musicisti ospiti prestare il loro contributo ai pezzi che compongono la tracklist:01. Summer Storm
02. The Wolf You Feed (con Alissa White-Gluz)
03. Digital Bullets (con Chris Motionless)
04. Through the Noise (con Lzzy Hale)
05. Consume the Fire
06. Dead Inside (con David Draiman)
07. Victorious (con Dorothy)
08. Scorched
09. Momentum
10. The Golden Trail (con Anders Fridén)
11. Winner Takes All (con Alice Cooper)
12. Monster (con Lilith Czar)
13. Kintsugi
14. Surfacing (con Marty Friedman)
Dal disco sono stati estratti in precedenza ben tre singoli, che trovate ai seguenti link: Summer Storm
; The Wolf You Feed
; Winner Takes All
.