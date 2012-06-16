INGURGITATING OBLIVION: dettagli e singolo del nuovo ''Ontology of Nought''

|
Il gruppo tech-death metal Ingurgitating Oblivion pubblicherà il nuovo album Ontology of Nought il 27 settembre 2024 tramite Willowtip Records.
Unsurprisingly, considering the band's acclaimed body of work to date, this is no run-of-the-mill Tech-Death album. The talented duo of guitarist and engineer Norbert Müller and vocalist, guitarist, and composer Florian Engelke have outdone themselves again on Ontology of Nought! Epic-length tracks ranging from 10 to 18 minutes fuse into a cohesive whole that awes with the band's characteristic technical flare and progressive, compositional brilliance. The impressive cast of session and guest musicians adds even more vibrancy.
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre qui di seguito la tracklist e la lista degli ospiti:
1. Uncreation’s whirring loom you ply with crippled fingers
2. To weave the tapestry of nought
3. The blossoms of your tomorrow shall unfold in my heart
4. Lest I should perish with travel, effete and weary, as my knees refuse to bear me thither
5. The barren earth oozes blood, and shakes and moans, to drink her children’s gore - part I
6. The barren earth oozes blood, and shakes and moans, to drink her children’s gore - part II
7. The barren earth oozes blood, and shakes and moans, to drink her children’s gore - part III
Lille Gruber (Defeated Sanity) - Drums
Ava Bonam - Vocals
Chris Zoukas (Mentally Defiled, Sacral Rage, Violent Definition) - Bass
Céline Voccia - Piano
Daniel Agi - Recorder, Flutes
Jan Ferdinand - Vibraphone, Guitars
Tom Fountainhead Geldschläger - Guitar Solos
Inoltre è online il singolo The barren earth oozes blood, and shakes and moans, to drink her children’s gore - part III.