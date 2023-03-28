     
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
La copertina del disco
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

20/09/24
MORK
Syv

20/09/24
ECLIPSE
MegalomanIIum

20/09/24
SEETHER
The Surface Seems So Far

20/09/24
SERVANT
Death Devil Magick

20/09/24
INVOCATION
The Archaic Sanctuary (Ritual Body Postures

20/09/24
KUBLAI KHAN TX
Exhibition Of Prowess

20/09/24
MICHAEL SCHENKER
My Years With UFO

20/09/24
EIHWAR
Viking War Trance

20/09/24
DANGER ZONE
Shut Up

20/09/24
THEIGNS & THRALLS
The Keep and the Spire

CONCERTI

17/09/24
THE BLACK ANGELS
CIRCOLO MAGNOLIA - SEGRATE (MI)

18/09/24
THE HU
MAGAZZINI GENERALI - MILANO

18/09/24
THE HU + TBA
MAGAZZINI GENERALI - MILANO

18/09/24
𝐀𝐆𝐑𝐈𝐂𝐔𝐋𝐓𝐔𝐑𝐄 + 𝐕𝐄𝐒𝐏𝐄𝐑𝐓𝐈𝐍𝐀
ARCI BELLEZZA - MILANO

19/09/24
RICK WAKEMAN
TEATRO CTM - REZZATO (BS)

19/09/24
BELPHEGOR + MALEVOLENT CREATION + MONUMENT OF MISANTHROPY + CONFESS
AUDIODROME - MONCALIERI (TO)

19/09/24
BELPHEGOR + MALEVOLENT CREATION + MONUMENT OF MISANTHROPY + CONFESS
AUDIODROME - MONCALIERI (TO)

19/09/24
GIANCANE
ARCI BELLEZZA - MILANO

20/09/24
LOGICAL TERROR + SGRANG
CENTRALE ROCK PUB, VIA CASCINA CALIFORNIA 5 - ERBA (CO)

20/09/24
THE PEAWEES + FERNANDHELL
AUDITORIUM DIALMA RUGGIERO, VIA CLAUDIO MONTEVERDI 117 - LA SPEZIA
WORM SHEPHERD: a novembre il nuovo disco ''Hunger'', ascolta un singolo
17/09/2024 - 07:56 (17 letture)

RECENSIONI
ALTRE NOTIZIE
17/09/2024 - 07:56
WORM SHEPHERD: a novembre il nuovo disco ''Hunger'', ascolta un singolo
06/09/2023 - 09:33
WORM SHEPHERD: ascolta il singolo ''The Dying Heavens''
25/07/2023 - 08:07
WORM SHEPHERD: ad agosto il nuovo EP ''The Sleeping Sun'', ascolta un brano
28/03/2023 - 09:06
WORM SHEPHERD: ascolta il nuovo singolo ''The Frozen Lake Pt. 2 (The Ruined)''
ULTIME NOTIZIE
17/09/2024 - 08:02
PANTERA: annunciati i Power Trip come gruppo spalla
17/09/2024 - 07:59
WOLFBRIGADE: realizzano un videoclip per ''Ways To Die''
17/09/2024 - 07:52
ERSHETU: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''Yomi''
17/09/2024 - 07:49
GROZA: tutto il nuovo album ''Nadir'' in streaming
17/09/2024 - 07:47
FUNERAL: disponibile il singolo ''Procession of Misery''
17/09/2024 - 00:10
NYTT LAND: ''The Lame Rogue'' è l’ultimo singolo da ''The Tale of the Nisan Shaman''
17/09/2024 - 00:04
CHOCOBO BAND: disponibile il nuovo singolo ''Dragonsong''
17/09/2024 - 00:03
HIM: annunciano i dettagli di ''When Love and Death Embrace - The Best of HIM 1997-2003''
16/09/2024 - 21:21
LIVLOS: in streaming un brano dal prossimo album
16/09/2024 - 21:19
DANGER ZONE: disponibile un singolo da ''Shut Up''
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     