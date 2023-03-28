WORM SHEPHERD: a novembre il nuovo disco ''Hunger'', ascolta un singolo

|
Interagendo con il seguente player è possibile ascoltare He Who Breathes Fire, brano che la formazione deathcore Worm Shepherd ha estratto dal nuovo album Hunger in pubblicazione il 15 novembre 2024 tramite Unique Leader Records.
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1. The Anguished Throne
2. Hunger
3. He Who Breathes Fire
4. The Whistles in the Cold
5. Of Ruin and Banishment
6. Six
7. Illuminate Oblivion
8. A Harrowing Dawn
9. The Waters of Lethe
10. And at the End of Fear, Silentium