PESTILENT HEX: annunciato il nuovo ''Sorceries of Sanguine & Shadow'', ascolta un brano

01/10/2024 - 07:58 (113 letture)



Discutine con noi sul FORUM Luca "Pez" Pezzetti 8 Già troppo. 7 \"The Loss and Curse of Reverence\" degli Emperor, \"Grim and Frostbitten Kingdoms\" degli Immortal combinate in un unico brano, la parte conclusiva con quegli arpeggi a corda aperta è chiaramente Watain. Praticamente le tastiere si limitano unicamente a quel riffetto di strings nella sezione A e variazioni + il pianoforte nella sezione C più lenta, che poi spariscono del tutto nelle parti più dissonanti, mi sembra molto poco per parlare di \"sinfonico\". 6 Questo resta black metal, la base è quella.. Poi il supporto è un discorso soggettivo 5 ...non riconosco questa roba come black metal.E non supporterò mai queste proposte.Cosa sono tutte queste tastiere...Per me questa roba alternative non è vero black metal. 4 Certo che é black metal.. Eccome. Black sinfonico 3 Questo non è black metal. 2 Pessimi.Symphonic Coso Metal al muro. 1 Ottimo.. Grandi, avanti loggia Nera🤟