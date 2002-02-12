PESTILENT HEX: annunciato il nuovo ''Sorceries of Sanguine & Shadow'', ascolta un brano

|
Il gruppo symphonic black metal Pestilent Hex ha diffuso i dettagli del nuovo album Sorceries of Sanguine & Shadow in pubblicazione il 29 novembre 2024 tramite Debemur Morti Productions.
testoBuilding upon the symphonic Black Metal stylings of their masterful 2022 debut "The Ashen Abhorrence", enigmatic Finnish duo PESTILENT HEX return with second opus, "Sorceries of Sanguine & Shadow", to herald a new era of malevolent grandeur and melodic aggression.
The work of multi-instrumentalist L. Oathe (DESOLATE SHRINE, CONVOCATION, ORDINANCE) and vocalist/lyricist M. Malignant (CORPSESSED, TYRANNY, PROFETUS), "Sorceries of Sanguine & Shadow" is still primarily inspired by legendary '90s second wave Black Metal but diverges from the neoclassical and baroque undertones of the debut into more contemporary, complex and exquisitely labyrinthine realms.
Aided by powerful mastering work from Dave Otero (AKHLYS, CATTLE DECAPITATION), the album boasts a rich, immersive sonic palette and similarly enveloping songcraft - as the band set formidable vocal authority and enchanting guitar-work upon a bedrock of commanding rhythms and haunting synth.
Lyrically, "Sorceries of Sanguine & Shadow" delves deeper into the arcane and the ethereal. Myths, superstitions, dreams and witchcraft are woven into a tapestry of malefic prose to mirror the music's blackened heart, as PESTILENT HEX continue the mystical narrative of their debut and expand into uncharted territories.
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1. Nocturne
2. Sciomancy and Sortilege
3. Through Mirrors Beyond
4. Of Hexcraft and Laws Three-fold
5. A Spectral Voyage
6. Threnody of the Moon Ascendant
7. Sanguine Gnosis
Inoltre è disponibile il singolo Sciomancy and Sortilege.