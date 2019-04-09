KADAVAR (GER): ascolta la titletrack del nuovo album ''I Just Want to Be a Sound''

|
I tedeschi Kadavar hanno annunciato il nuovo I Just Want to Be a Sound, in arrivo per l'etichetta Clouds Hill il 16 maggio 2025.
La frase che dà origine al titolo è stato pronunciata dal bassista Simon 'Dragon' Bouteloup, che in essa vede la vera essenza della band teutonica.
Qui sotto è elencata la tracklist:
1. I Just Want to Be a Sound
2. Hysteria
3. Regeneration
4. Let Me Be a Shadow
5. Sunday Mornings
6. Scar On My Guitar
7. Strange Thoughts
8. Truth
9. Star
10. Until the End
La titletrack è ascoltabile, in qualità di primo singolo, di seguito: