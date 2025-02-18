ANCIENT DEATH: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''Ego Dissolution''

|
I deathster Ancient Death pubblicheranno il nuovo album Ego Dissolution il 18 aprile 2025 tramite Profound Lord Records.
Ancient Death was formed in the summer of 2019 in Walpole, MA by Jasmine Alexander (Bass and Vocals), Ray Brouwer (Guitar), and Jerry Witunsky (Guitar and Vocals), soon followed by Derek Malone Moniz (Drums). Blending progressive and technical death metal with cosmic and lushful atmospheres, Ancient Death creates a unique soundscape of introspection and growth. With the release of the “Sacred Vessel” EP in 2022, the split single “Glowing Auras” in 2023, followed by “Demo 2024”, the band has continued to expand and push the envelope of honesty and vulnerability. The upcoming debut full length album “Ego Dissolution” showcases the band at their most fierce and creative thus far, further expanding on the atmospheres and mindfulness of their inner and outer worlds. Worship the true cosmic flow that is… ANCIENT DEATH!
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1. Ego Dissolution
2. Breaking the Barriers of Hope
3. Breathe - Transcend (Into the Glowing Streams of Forever)
4. Journey to the Inner Soul
5. Echoing Chambers Within the Dismal Mind
6. Unspoken Oath
7. Discarnate
8. Violet Light Decays
Inoltre è online l'audio di Breaking the Barriers of Hope.