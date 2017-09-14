HAREM SCAREM: dettagli e titletrack del nuovo album ''Chasing Euphoria''

|
Il gruppo hard rock Harem Scarem pubblicherà il nuovo album Chasing Euphoria il 25 aprile 2025 tramite Frontiers Music srl.
Harem Scarem are finally back with their anticipated return album “Chasing Euphoria”, their first new album in 5 years. Their new record is an absolute belter for all Melodic Hard Rock fans and shows clearly why, when a discussion arises on who are the
current heavyweights of the melodic hard rock scene, the list of names being bantered about cannot avoid a mention of Harem Scarem. “Chasing Euphoria” brings back the band’s classic sound and shows shows a band at the top of their game. A cohesive
unit still able to deliver a power-rock-packed punch, swaggering riffs, and hooks to die for. Harry Hess and Pete Lesperance without a doubt show the world that their partnership still works!
Arguably Canada’s finest melodic hard rock band, Harem Scarem were formed in 1987 by guitarist Pete Lesperance and singer Harry Hess, formerly of the heavy metal band Blind Vengeance. The lineup was rounded out by Darren Smith (drums) and Mike Gionet (bass). They recorded a demo in 1999 and on the strength of it, they were signed to Warner Music. Their selftitled album was a significant success in Canada and paved the way to the release of the heavier “Mood Swings” album in 1993, often considered the crown jewel of their early releases. Enjoying a particular success in the land of the Rising Sun, Harem Scarem kept on releasing albums regularly during the 90’s, until they decided to ultimately change their name and music style to Rubber between 1999 and 2001.
In 2002, the band came back to melodic hard rock with the milestone album “Weight of the World,” which was their first proper release in the European marketplace thanks to their newly signed deal with Frontiers. With the Italian label, Harem Scarem released another five original albums (not counting 2006’s “Human Nature”) until they took a break from recording in 2008 after the release of the album “Hope”.
In December 2012, it was announced that a reunited Harem Scarem would headline the 10th Firefest festival in Nottingham, UK in October 2013 to perform the “Mood Swings” album in its entirety. The band regrouped and performed at Firefest and moved forward re-recording “Mood Swings II”, a twenty-year anniversary re-recording of their critically acclaimed and fan favorite second album. The three new songs included on that release showed a renewed musical vigor and chemistry. This new energy was confirmed on 2014's “Thirteen” release, which was a definitive return to the sound that put Harem Scarem on the map over 20 years earlier.
Two more acclaimed albums followed: United (2017) and Change the World (2020), where the band presented a new lineup featuring Harry Hess (lead vocals, keyboards), Pete Lesperance (guitars, keyboards), long-time drummer Creighton Doane, Mike Vassos on bass, and backing vocals from original sticksman Darren Smith.
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1. CHASING EUPHORIA
2. BETTER THE DEVIL YOU KNOW
3. SLOW BURN
4. GOTTA KEEP YOUR HEAD UP
5. WORLD ON FIRE
6. IN A BAD WAY
7. RELIVING HISTORY
8. A FALLING KNIFE
9. UNDERSTAND IT ALL
10. WASTED YEARS
Inoltre è online il videoclip di Chasing Euphoria.