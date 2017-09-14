     
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
La copertina del disco
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

25/02/25
ESTREMA FORTEZZA
La Ballata del Re Cervo e del Cacciatore

25/02/25
SERENITY IN MURDER
Timeless Reverie

28/02/25
ROBIN MCAULEY
Soulbound

28/02/25
PERFECT PLAN
Heart of a Lion

28/02/25
CLOAKROOM
Last Leg of the Human Table

28/02/25
ARION
The Light That Burns the Sky

28/02/25
LIGHT DWELLER
The Subjugate

28/02/25
RITUAL ASCENSION
Profanation of the Adamic Covenant

28/02/25
ENEMY INSIDE
Venom

28/02/25
VACUOUS
In His Blood

CONCERTI

25/02/25
TOM MEIGHAN
LARGO VENUE, VIA BIORDO MICHELOTTI 2 - ROMA

26/02/25
SAXON + GUEST
LIVE CLUB - TREZZO SULL\\\'ADDA (MI)

26/02/25
SHANDON
LEGEND CLUB, VIALE ENRICO FERMI 98 - MILANO

27/02/25
TRIBULATION + LIVGONE
LEGEND CLUB, VIALE ENRICO FERMI 98 - MILANO

27/02/25
PLANET OF ZEUS + BOTTOMLESS
BLAH BLAH, VIA PO 21 – TORINO

27/02/25
TOM MEIGHAN
SANTERIA TOSCANA 31, VIALE TOSCANA 31 - MILANO

27/02/25
RICK WAKEMAN
TEATRO COMUNALE - THIENE (VI)

28/02/25
LAIBACH
LINK BOLOGNA, VIA FANTONI 21 - BOLOGNA

28/02/25
TOM MEIGHAN
NEW AGE CLUB, VIA TINTORETTO 14 - RONCADE (TV)

28/02/25
RICK WAKEMAN
TEATRO COMUNALE TIRINNANZI - LEGNANO (MI)
HAREM SCAREM: dettagli e titletrack del nuovo album ''Chasing Euphoria''
25/02/2025 - 08:27 (38 letture)

Duke
Martedì 25 Febbraio 2025, 10.13.39
1
...bene...buona notizia......ma qualcuno sa quando verrà pubblicato....sempre per la frontiers...il nuovo disco dei jack the joker....?
RECENSIONI
75
75
80
81
88
88
ALTRE NOTIZIE
25/02/2025 - 08:27
HAREM SCAREM: dettagli e titletrack del nuovo album ''Chasing Euphoria''
05/02/2025 - 08:50
HAREM SCAREM: ascolta l'inedita ''Reliving History''
30/11/2024 - 14:51
FRONTIERS ROCK FESTIVAL: dentro Harem Scarem, Mike Tramp`s White Lion ed altri
07/03/2020 - 10:41
HAREM SCAREM: guarda il video di ''Aftershock''
15/02/2020 - 16:06
HAREM SCAREM: presentano il nuovo singolo
23/01/2020 - 18:40
HAREM SCAREM: a marzo il nuovo album
15/10/2017 - 16:06
HAREM SCAREM: i dettagli della data di Trieste
11/10/2017 - 10:28
HAREM SCAREM: cambio di location per la data di Trieste
05/10/2017 - 16:41
HAREM SCAREM: i dettagli della data di Bresso
14/09/2017 - 11:14
HAREM SCAREM: due date in Italia ad ottobre
ULTIME NOTIZIE
25/02/2025 - 08:51
SWANS: I dettagli del nuovo album ''Birthing'', ascolta ''I Am a Tower''
25/02/2025 - 08:43
SHED THE SKIN: un primo estratto dal nuovo disco
25/02/2025 - 08:37
ARCHITECTS: online il nuovo singolo ''Everything Ends'' dal nuovo album
25/02/2025 - 08:34
KILLSWITCH ENGAGE: il video ufficiale di ''Collusion''
25/02/2025 - 08:31
IDLE HEIRS: il video di ''Pillow Talk'' dal debutto ''Life is Violence''
25/02/2025 - 08:21
STORMO: online il singolo ''Come Fauce Che Divora''
25/02/2025 - 08:15
DEAFHEAVEN: disponibile il nuovo singolo ''Heathen''
24/02/2025 - 18:38
DISARMONIA MUNDI: tornano con il nuovo album ''The Dormant Stranger'', ascolta un brano
24/02/2025 - 18:35
EXTREME: una data in Italia
24/02/2025 - 18:26
KARL COCHRAN: è deceduto il chitarrista di Joe Lynn Turner ed ex-Kiss
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     