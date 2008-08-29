TRIBUNAL: annunciato il nuovo ''In Penitence and Ruin'', ascolta un singolo

|
A distanza di due anni dal debutto he Weight of Remembrance, il gruppo gothic/doom metal Tribunal pubblicherà il nuovo album In Penitence and Ruin il 18 aprile 2025 tramite 20 Buck Spin.
Tribunal returns with their sophomore album, ‘In Penitence and Ruin’, an elegy most grievous and forlorn, descending deeper into the solemn abyss of woe. 2023’s debut ‘The Weight of Remembrance’ set a high bar for the Canadians becoming one of the year’s most notable and praised Doom releases, leading Decibel Mag to include the band’s new album in their annual list of most anticipated releases. Tribunal have taken their time and crafted an opus of enormous scope to echo evermore through halls long abandoned.
Conjured by the band’s new form as a fully fleshed out five-piece, ‘In Penitence and Ruin’ has a wider lens of cohesion and maturity weaving together the widow’s wail of doleful strings, chilling keys and percussion that tolls like the iron bell of fate. These elements ornament the monolithic foundation of crushing dirge and funereal melodies hewn from the marrow of sorrow itself. A conceptual piece, the songs form a cycle that ruminates on justice and punishment, centering on a guilty Penitent who cannot escape what they have done. The duality between the wistful, impassioned singing of vocalist / cellist / bassist Soren Mourne and agonized growls from guitarist / vocalist Etienne Flinn bind with resolute tread and stride forth into darkness, traversing a path lit only by the pale glow of distant lament.
Tribunal hath wrought a requiem most dire where beauty and ruin become one and in doing have forged a second album beyond expectations, bold in its exploration of timeless human flaws and eminently listenable as a scripture of loss. Like ivy upon the tombstone, ‘In Penitence And Ruin’ winds slowly but inexorably towards spectral grandeur and eternal oblivion.
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1. Incarnadine
2. A Wound Unhealing
3. Angel of Mercy
4. The Sword of the Slain
5. Ruin
6. The Penitent
7. Armoured in Shadow
8. …And the Thorn-Choked Flowers Grow
9. Between the Sea and Stars
Inoltre è disponibile l'estratto Armoured in Shadow.