07/03/25
THRONE OF IRON
Adventure Two

07/03/25
DEATHLESS LEGACY
Damnatio Aeterna

07/03/25
OVERDRIVERS
Glory or Nothing

07/03/25
THIS GIFT IS A CURSE
Heir

07/03/25
STATICLONE
Better Living Through Static Vision

07/03/25
EDGE OF PARADISE
Death Note

07/03/25
JETHRO TULL
Curious Ruminant

07/03/25
SHRINE OF DENIAL
I, Moloch

07/03/25
MINDWARS
V [Reissue]

07/03/25
WHITECHAPEL
Hymns in Dissonance

07/03/25
VNV NATION
SLAUGHTER CLUB, VIA ANGELO TAGLIABUE 4 - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

07/03/25
SKUNK ANANSIE
ALCATRAZ, VIA VALTELLINA 25 - MILANO

07/03/25
MASTER BOOT RECORD + NEL BUIO
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

07/03/25
THE HOWLERS
COVO CLUB, VIA SAN DONATO 149 - BOLOGNA

07/03/25
BAMBOLE DI PEZZA
CAP10100, CORSO MONCALIERI 18 - TORINO

07/03/25
TANKS AND TEARS + GUEST
ARCI TAMBOURINE, VIA CARLO TENCA 16 - SEREGNO (MB)

07/03/25
CRIMSON DAWN + TOWER
DEDOLOR MUSIC HEADQUARTERS, VIA XX SETTEMBRE 33 - ROVELLASCA (CO)

07/03/25
TREVES BLUES BAND & LOU MARINI
DRUSO, VIA ANTONIO LOCATELLI 17 - RANICA (BG)

08/03/25
GODSPEED YOU! BLACK EMPEROR
OGR - TORINO

08/03/25
PONTE DEL DIAVOLO + TENEBRA + DIE SUNDE
CENTRALE 66 , VIA NICOLÒ DELL\'ABATE 66 - MODENA
TRIBUNAL: annunciato il nuovo ''In Penitence and Ruin'', ascolta un singolo
07/03/2025 - 08:43 (39 letture)

07/03/2025 - 08:50
SADIST: ascolta integralmente il nuovo disco ''Something To Pierce''
07/03/2025 - 08:47
WHITECHAPEL: tutto il nuovo ''Hymns in Dissonance'' in streaming
07/03/2025 - 08:39
INGROWN: ascolta ''Dead'' dal nuovo ''Idaho''
07/03/2025 - 08:36
HELLCRASH: dettagli e singolo del nuovo ''Inferno Crematörio''
07/03/2025 - 00:16
L.A. GUNS: il video di ''Lucky Motherfucker'' da ''Leopard Skin''
06/03/2025 - 19:58
FALLUJAH: ecco i dettagli di ''Xenotaph'' e il singolo ''Kaleidoscopic Waves''
06/03/2025 - 19:56
NATTVERD: diffuso l'audio del singolo ''Doedsfugel''
06/03/2025 - 19:53
BENEDICTION: pubblicato il video ufficiale di ''Crawling Over Corpses''
06/03/2025 - 19:51
GREY AURA: ''Moordend ongeluk'' dal nuovo album ''Zwart vierkant''
06/03/2025 - 19:47
LIK: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''Necro''
 
