BLEED: dettagli e singolo del debutto ''Bleed''
08/04/2025 - 09:13 (32 letture)

ARTICOLI
06/07/2018
Live Report
DISSONANCE FESTIVAL 2018 – BLEED FROM WITHIN + THE CONTORTIONIST
Circolo Svolta, Rozzano (MI), 30/06-01/07/2018
21/03/2013
Live Report
TESTAMENT + DEW-SCENTED + BLEED FROM WITHIN
Tempo Rock, Gualtieri (RE), 16/03/2013
31/12/2010
Live Report
ALL THAT REMAINS + SOILWORK + CALIBAN + BLEED FROM WITHIN + NEAERA
Magazzini Generali, MIlano, 14/12/2010
18/06/2009
Intervista
AGORAPHOBIC NOSEBLEED
Poche parole, tanto baccano
 
