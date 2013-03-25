SEVENDUST: nel roster della Rise Records, album in primavera

|
La formazione alternative metal dei Sevendust comunica di aver stretto un accordo discografico con l'etichetta Rise Records. Ecco di seguito le parole della band in merito al nuovo contratto, che li porterà a pubblicare durante la prossima primavera il disco successore di Kill the Flaw:
"For Sevendust, it was important to find a label that understood where we've been and have some new ideas and strategies on where we can go. Through our 20 years playing together, we have garnered the best fans in the world that have become our extended family. Rise from the very beginning explained a very unique game plan to us that we feel like is going to help us celebrate our die hard Sevendust fans and expose us to new ones. There is an excitement we feel just knowing the Rise team is going to be behind this new chapter of our career".