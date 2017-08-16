TWILIGHT`S EMBRACE: a febbraio il nuovo EP

|
A distanza di quattro anni dall'uscita del full-length By Darkness Undone, la formazione doom/death metal britannica dei Twilight's Embrace annuncia ora la pubblicazione del nuovo disco: l'EP, dal titolo Penance, sarà infatti disponibile sul mercato a partire dal 23 febbraio tramite etichetta indipendente. Ecco di seguito le parole della band e la tracklist, che include anche la cover di It's Too Late dei Paradise Lost:
"After a couple of years that saw some members leaving and little in the way of live performances, we decided an EP was a good way to ease back into things and to let people know we're still alive. Musically, the new tracks deliberately continue the path of previous releases, attempting to take classic doom-death recipes and add other influences to tast".
1. Dying Earth
2. Curtain Call
3. Penance
4. It's Too Late (Paradise Lost Cover)