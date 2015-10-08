THY CATAFALQUE: guarda il video di 'Tenger, Tenger'

|
La one-man band dell'artista ungherese Tamás Kátai nota col nome Thy Catafalque svela ora il video del singolo Tenger, Tenger, riportato in basso. Il brano proviene dall'album Geometria pubblicato lo scorso 4 maggio dalla Season Of Mist. Il disco, l'ottavo della carriera, ha segnato il ritorno del mastermind a due anni dall'uscita di Meta.
Ecco le parole di Kátai in merito alla canzone:
"This is the first Thy Catafalque video since 2011 and it's nothing really spectacular. I went to a trip to Isle of Arran (Scotland) in the summer, took my camera and shot some footage. I did the same in Budapest later and cut them together. The song 'Tenger, tenger' features Martina Veronika Horváth on vocals and Misha Doumnov on the violin. It's a very personal piece about sadness and hope."