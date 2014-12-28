INSANITY ALERT: ascolta il nuovo singolo

|
Grazie al video di youtube presente in fondo è possibile ascoltare il brano Welcome to Hell, primo estratto da 666 Pack, il terzo disco della formazione crossover/thrash austriaca Insanity Alert che sarà pubblicato il 25 gennaio dalla Season of Mist.
1. Thirstkiller
2. The Body Of The Christ Is The Parasite
3. All Mosh / No Brain
4. Cobra Commander
5. Saturday Grind Fever
6. Echoes Of Death
7. Windmilli Vanilli
8. Stop….Slammertime!
9. Why So Beerious?
10. Mosh Mosh Mosh
11. One-Eye Is King (In The Land Of The Blind)
12. Welcome To Hell
13. Two Joints
14. Chronic State Of Hate
15. I Come / I Fuck Shit Up / I Leave
16. A Skullcrushin’ Good Time
17. The Ballad Of Slayer
18. Demons Get Out!
19. 8 Bit Brutality
20. Death By Wrecking Ball
21. Dark Energon