PSYCHOPUNCH: ecco il video di 'Stranded' dall'edizione speciale dell'album d'esordio

In occasione del ventesimo anniversario del disco, gli Psychopunch faranno uscire il 22 marzo tramite la Massacre Records l'edizione speciale di We Are Just As Welcome As Holy Water In Satan's Drink. In attesa dell'uscita dell'album, la band rende ora disponibile il video del brano estratto intitolato Stranded.
Il disco sarà acquistabile nei formati 2CD digipack, vinile (in edizione limitata), streaming e download. Per quanto riguarda, invece, il prossimo album di inediti del gruppo, bisognerà attendere l'autunno.
Tracklist:
CD Digipak
01. Down In Flames
02. Straightjacket Hell
03. Goin' Crazy
04. Good For Nothing At All
05. Stranded
06. Dear Life: Sweet Nothing
07. Goodbye Suckerville
08. W.A.J.A.W.A.H.W.I.S.D.
09. Cold Heart Disaster
10. Back For Good
Bonus CD
01. Worth The Pain (Remastered Demo)
02. Good For Nothing At All (Remastered Demo)
03. Dying On My Own (Remastered Demo)
04. I Can't Stand Lucy (Remastered Demo)
05. Pleasure Kill (Remastered Demo)
06. I'll Be A Fool If I Let You Walk Away (Remastered Demo)
07. Loser In The End (Remastered Demo)
08. Stranded (Re-recorded)
09. Dying On My Own (Re-recorded)
10. Make Up Your Mind (Re-recorded)
11. Back In The Days (Re-recorded)
Vinyl LP
Side A
01. Down In Flames
02. Straightjacket Hell
03. Goin' Crazy
04. Good For Nothing At All
05. Stranded
Side B
01. Dear Life: Sweet Nothing
02. Goodbye Suckerville
03. W.A.J.A.W.A.H.W.I.S.D.
04. Cold Heart Disaster
05. Back For Good
06. Stranded (Re-recorded)
07. Make Up Your Mind (Re-recorded)