11/02/19
IN-SIGHT
Enlightened By Shadows

15/02/19
AVANTASIA
Moonglow

15/02/19
VANIR
Allfather

15/02/19
CREMATORY STENCH
Grotesque Deformities

15/02/19
STEEL RAISER
Acciaio

15/02/19
DEPARTURE CHANDELIER
Antichrist Rise to Power

15/02/19
DEATH WORSHIP
End Times

15/02/19
VAREGO
I, Prophetic

19/02/19
EVIL CONSPIRACY
Evil Comes

19/02/19
ONIROPHAGUS
Endarkenment (Illumination Through Putrefaction)

CONCERTI

09/02/19
OTEP + GUESTS
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

09/02/19
STIGE FEST
CAMPUS INDUSTRY - PARMA

09/02/19
ANTROPOPHAGUS + GUESTS
CAMERA CLUB - MATERA

09/02/19
FLESHCRAWL + HELSLAVE + HELLRETIC + ONE DAY IN FUKUSHIMA
FUCKSIA - ROMA

09/02/19
SOUND STORM + I AM LETHE + WICKED ASYLUM
DEDOLOR MUSIC HEADQUARTER - ROVELLASCA (CO)

09/02/19
SAKEM + PRIMOSANGUE + NOWHERE
CENTRALE ROCK PUB - ERBA (CO)

09/02/19
VEXOVOID + INJURY
CONDOR DARK CLUB - RUBIERA (RE)

11/02/19
AVERSIONS CROWN + PSYCROPTIC + GUESTS
CIRCOLO SVOLTA - ROZZANO (MI)

12/02/19
AMORPHIS + SOILWORK + JINJER + NAILED TO OBSCURITY
LIVE CLUB - TREZZO SULL'ADDA (MI)

12/02/19
AVERSIONS CROWN + PSYCROPTIC + GUESTS
CYCLE - CALENZANO (FI)
PSYCHOPUNCH: ecco il video di 'Stranded' dall'edizione speciale dell'album d'esordio
09/02/2019 - 11:34 (27 letture)

