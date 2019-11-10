ABYTHEON: tra pochi giorni il nuovo album

|
Gli Abytheon hanno annunciato per il 15 novembre la pubblicazione, tramite Folkvangr Records, del loro nuovo doppio album The Mists Of Ithriel. DI seguito potete ascoltare The Breath Of The Twilight.
Tracklist:
Tape 1 - Part I - A Voice Amidst the Pine
01. Drømme
02. Whispering Woods
03. The Breath of Twilight
04. A Voice Amidst the Pine
05. At Cauldron's Bottom
06. Alltidvinter
Tape 2 - Part II - The Primordial Dark
01. Cloaked in Oaken Shade
02. The Paradise of Ancient Kings
03. In Chambers of Sorrow
04. Weeping Wilds
05. Primordiale Myrkrið
06. Drømmeløs