14/11/19
GREAT MASTER
Skull And Bones - Tales From Over The Sea

14/11/19
GREAT MASTER
Skull and Bones – Tales from Over the Seas

15/11/19
RAGNAROK
Non Debellicata

15/11/19
RAGNAROK
Non Debellicata

15/11/19
DESPISED ICON
Purgatory

15/11/19
TULUS
Evil 1999

15/11/19
THE DEATHTRIP
Demon Sola Totem

15/11/19
KRATER
Venerare

15/11/19
MESHIAAK
Mask Of All Misery

15/11/19
RAISED FIST
Anthems

11/11/19
MOONSPELL + ROTTING CHRIST + SCREAM BABY SCREAM
ESTRAGON - BOLOGNA

12/11/19
GAAHLS WYRD + GUESTS
MAGAZZINI GENERALI - MILANO

12/11/19
DAVID ELLEFSON
ALCHEMICA MUSIC CLUB - BOLOGNA

12/11/19
MAYHEM + GAAHLS WYRD + GOST
MAGAZZINI GENERALI - MILANO

13/11/19
IMMOLATION + RAGNAROK + MONUMENT OF MISANTHROPY + EMBRYO
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

13/11/19
DAVID ELLEFSON
SUPERNOVA - TUORO SUL TRASIMENO (PG)

14/11/19
IMMOLATION + RAGNAROK + MONUMENT OF MISANTHROPY + EMBRYO
TRAFFIC LIVE - ROMA

14/11/19
PROFANATICA + DEMONOMANCY
CENTRALE ROCK PUB - COMO

14/11/19
DAVID ELLEFSON
LET IT BEER - ROMA

15/11/19
CLAUDIO SIMONETTI`S GOBLIN
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO
ABYTHEON: tra pochi giorni il nuovo album
10/11/2019 - 19:31 (29 letture)

10/11/2019 - 19:31
ABYTHEON: tra pochi giorni il nuovo album
10/11/2019 - 20:26
ANAAL NATHRAKH: al lavoro sul nuovo disco
10/11/2019 - 20:09
PRIMAL FEAR: a breve in studio per il tredicesimo album
10/11/2019 - 20:02
MESMUR: in arrivo il nuovo album ''Terrene'', ecco i dettagli e un brano
10/11/2019 - 19:47
ROSY VISTA: online il video di ''Poor Rosy''
10/11/2019 - 19:31
THE SPIRIT: disponibile un brano dal secondo album
10/11/2019 - 14:52
RINGS OF SATURN: svelati i dettagli dello show di Milano
10/11/2019 - 14:46
NEUROSPHERE: tutti i dettagli di ''Anthem of the Lost - Part I'' e l'anteprima
10/11/2019 - 14:36
GESCHLECHT: il 23 novembre il release party a Seregno
10/11/2019 - 14:31
NOVELISTS: online il singolo ''Somebody Else''
10/11/2019 - 14:26
NOCTURNAL DEPRESSION: ascolta ''Living in a Mass Grave'' dal prossimo disco
 
