TRAUMA (USA): in arrivo un nuovo album

|
Gli statunitensi Trauma, band nota, tra le altre cose, per aver incluso nella formazione originale il compianto bassista Cliff Burton prima del suo ingresso nei Metallica, sono pronti per la pubblicazione del seguito di As the World Dies del 2018.
Il batterista Kris Gustofson ha spiegato come la band stia ancora decidendo il titolo da dare alla nuova uscita, ma come il processo di scrittura e registrazione sia vicino al suo completamento:
"Trauma's future plans are to finish recording the new album, then have it released and do as much touring behind it as possible. We are always playing around with new ideas for songs, and own a studio to record in. […] The new album is going to be much heavier in terms of songs, tempo, changes, etc. 'As The World Dies' was a good album. But here we are in 2020, so we are trying to up our game and play with more fire utilizing faster guitar riffs and drums. We believe this will be a great album for Trauma.”
Rimaniamo in attesa di nuovi dettagli sulla prossima pubblicazione da parte del gruppo.