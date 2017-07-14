LYNCH MOB: George Lynch annuncia lo scioglimento della band

Il leader dei Lynch Mob George Lynch
ne ha recentemente annunciato lo scioglimento.
La comunicazione arriva ai microfoni di Audio Ink Radio, ai quali Lynch
ha dichiarato che non andrà più in tour né produrrà nuova musica sotto il moniker “Lynch Mob
”.
Di conseguenza, la ristampa di Wicked Sensation
- che avverrà in occasione del trentennale del disco -, Wicked Sensation Reimagined
, sarà l’ultima pubblicazione a nome del gruppo, quantomeno stando alle ultime dichiarazioni di Lynch
, che riportiamo di seguito:"With everything going on right now in the world, it was really sort of an epiphany moment. I just kind of woke up and said, 'You know, I think with this record [Wicked Sensation Reimagined, ndr], this is our swan song. I think this would be a good place to exit the stage. We've created this bookend — answer to the first record.
The name itself, of course, has always been problematic, and now it's inexcusable to keep the name. So, things have just sort of all conspired. A lot of different events triangulated to this point where it just makes sense on every single level to just let it go and wrap it up with and nice neat bow with this record and move on.
I'm not gonna tour anymore with that name or put out any more records with that name. I'll probably still play with some of the same people; we'll just call it something else.”
I dettagli di Wicked Sensation Reimagined
sono consultabili qui
.