PALADINE: in arrivo a marzo 2021 ‘‘Entering the Abyss’’, ecco i dettagli

|
L’etichetta No Remorse Records pubblicherà nel marzo 2021 il nuovo disco dei Paladine, Entering the Abyss, il secondo per la formazione power metal ellenica.
La nuova uscita sarà basata sulla serie di romanzi fantasy Dragonlance, ideata da Laura e Tracy Hickman ed espansa dallo stesso Hickman e da Margaret Weis.
La copertina del disco è stata realizzata dal singaporiano Jim “Dreadjim” Ling; la tracklist è disponibile di seguito:
1. Raistlin’s Ambition
2. War of the Lance (Bringer of Fire)
3. Between Gods and Men
4. Mighty Heart
5. Entering the Abyss
6. Hourglass in the Sky
7. Darkness and Light
8. Brother against Brother
9. Sacrifice of a Hero
10. The Return
11. River of Souls
Rimaniamo in attesa del primo singolo del disco.