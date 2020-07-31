CIRCUS OF ROCK: ascolta ''Desperate Cry'' con Johnny Gioeli dal debutto ''Come One, Come All''

|
I Circus of Rock sono il nuovo progetto musicale del batterista finlandese Mirka Rantanen (Thunderstone, Revolution Renaissance, Raskasta Joulua), il quale vede la collaborazione di volti noti della scena metal finlandese, come Marco Hietala dei Nightwish, ma anche Elize Ryd degli Amaranthe, Johnny Gioeli degli Hardline, e ancora Jarkko Ahola, Rick Altzi (Masterplan), Antti Railio e David Readman (Pink Cream 69).
La band pubblicherà tramite Frontiers Music Srl il proprio album di debutto Come One, Come All il prossimo 6 agosto 2021.
Il leader del progetto Mirka Rantanen ha voluto dare qualche delucidazione sul processo di realizzazione del disco:
"As for the recording of the album, last summer we had all the songs and demos ready. I recorded the drums in early autumn and then everyone else did their part in different studios or at home during autumn and end of the year. Since the album has almost forty musicians, it was a bit of a challenge to keep everything in order when it comes to sessions. Dozens of tracks could arrive to me on the same day. I worked closely with mixer Kimmo Ahola so that we both kept up to date with what was coming in, what had been transferred, etc. It was quite a job and I still have to tip my hat to Kimmo for putting this puzzle together.”
Qui sotto è elencata la tracklist dell’album; la bonus track comparirà unicamente sulla versione digitale dell’uscita:
1. The Beat (con Riku Turunen)
2. Desperate Cry (con Johnny Gioeli)
3. Sheriff of Ghost Town (con Marco Hietala)
4. Never (con Kimmo Blom)
5. In Times of Despair (con Elize Ryd)
6. Crossroads (con Pasi Rantanen)
7. Caught in the Middle (con Danny Vaughn)
8. Plywood Covered Windows and Crappy Shoes (con Antti Railio)
9. Edge of Love (con Rick Altzi)
10. Set Me Free (con Jarkko Ahola)
11. Everafter (con Tommi “Tuple” Salmela)
12. No Reason (con Marc Quee)
13. Tears of the Clown (con Erik Kraemer)
14. Burning (Bonus Track)
Il primo singolo estratto dal disco, Desperate Cry, è stato scritto da Ade Manninen; il pezzo, ascoltabile di seguito, è dedicato alla sua memoria, data la sua scomparsa a causa di un tumore avvenuta lo scorso 9 maggio 2021.