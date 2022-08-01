THUNDERMOTHER: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''Dirty & Divine'', ascolta ''So Close''

|
Le Thundermother hanno diffuso, attraverso il canale YouTube della AFM Records, il player per poter vedere il video ufficiale realizzato per So Close.
Il brano sarà incluso nel nuovo album Dirty & Divine in pubblicazione il 7 febbraio 2025.
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
01. So Close
02. Can’t Put Out The Fire
03. Speaking of the Devil
04. Feeling Alright
05. Take The Power
06. I Left My License in the Future
07. Dead Or Alive
08. Can You Feel It
09. Bright Eyes
10. American Adrenaline