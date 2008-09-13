     
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
The Devil\'s Evangelion - Album Cover
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

25/09/24
GALNERYUS
The Stars Will Light the Way

27/09/24
MARCHE FUNEBRE
After The Storm

27/09/24
WEATHER SYSTEMS
Ocean Without A Shore

27/09/24
THE FLIGHT OF SLEIPNIR
Nature`s Cadence

27/09/24
ARS VENEFICIUM
The Lurking Shadow of Death

27/09/24
RICHIE KOTZEN
Nomad

27/09/24
HELLISH GOD
The Advent Of Deathless Chaos Beast

27/09/24
BEWITCHER
Spell Shock

27/09/24
ROLO TOMASSI
Live at Electric Ballroom

27/09/24
STEVE HOWE
Guitarscape

CONCERTI

21/09/24
LOS FASTIDIOS + THE ASINI
MUSIC FACTORY - CREMONA

21/09/24
ELVENKING + HELL IN THE CLUB + EREGION + ROUGENOIRE + GLORIAAN
LEGEND CLUB, VIALE ENRICO FERMI 98 - MILANO

21/09/24
THE PEAWEES + TWO HEADED
AUDITORIUM DIALMA RUGGIERO, VIA CLAUDIO MONTEVERDI 117 - LA SPEZIA

21/09/24
BELPHEGOR + MALEVOLENT CREATION + MONUMENT OF MISANTHROPY + CONFESS
THE FACTORY - VERONA

21/09/24
LIP CRITIC
MONK , VIA GIUSEPPE MIRRI 35 - ROMA

21/09/24
RUDENFEST
PALA QUANTIN - PONTE NELLE ALPI (BL)

21/09/24
ELEKTRADRIVE
MC RYAN\'S TORINO, VIALE EUROPA 60 - MONCALIERI (TO)

21/09/24
BELPHEGOR + MALEVOLENT CREATION + MONUMENT OF MISANTHROPY + CONFESS
THE FACTORY - SAN MARTINO BUON ALBERGO (VR)

21/09/24
ALLE FOGLIE FEST. VOL.4
POSTWAR CINEMA CLUB, STRADA VALLAZZA 49 - PARMA

21/09/24
BCR FEST
SOTTOTETTO SOUND CLUB, VIA VIADAGOLA 16 - BOLOGNA
KING SATAN: in streaming il singolo ''Chaos Forever Now'' dal nuovo album
21/09/2024 - 09:32 (56 letture)

Legalisedrugsandmurder
Sabato 21 Settembre 2024, 13.09.08
2
Sembra una via di mezzo tra le brutte copie di Laibach, Rammstein e Ministry. Con l\'aggiunta di nome e immagini pacchiane, a dir poco.
Spirit Of The Forest
Sabato 21 Settembre 2024, 12.58.12
1
Inproponibile.
ALTRE NOTIZIE
21/09/2024 - 09:32
KING SATAN: in streaming il singolo ''Chaos Forever Now'' dal nuovo album
ULTIME NOTIZIE
21/09/2024 - 09:49
THEIGNS & THRALLS: presentato il singolo ''Now My Life Is Done''
21/09/2024 - 09:43
RADIOACTIVE: online un nuovo brano
21/09/2024 - 09:38
DAWN OF DESTINY: i dettagli di ''IX'' e un brano
21/09/2024 - 09:29
CHARLOTTE WESSELS: disponibile il video di ''Ode to the West Wind''
21/09/2024 - 09:26
TILL LINDEMANN: pubblicato il video di ''Übers Meer''
21/09/2024 - 09:20
LEATHERHEAD: a fine ottobre l'omonimo disco di esordio, ascolta ''Equinox''
20/09/2024 - 16:56
AVATARIUM: il videoclip della titletrack del nuovo album ''Between You, God, The Devil and The Dead'
20/09/2024 - 16:53
DREAMLESS VEIL: ascolta il debutto ''Every Limb of the Flood''
20/09/2024 - 16:47
NIGHTWISH: guarda il video ufficiale di ''Lanternlight''
20/09/2024 - 16:41
WARDRUNA: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''Birna''
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     