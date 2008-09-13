KING SATAN: in streaming il singolo ''Chaos Forever Now'' dal nuovo album

|
Tramite il player sottostante è possibile vedere il video di Chaos Forever Now. Il brano, che vede la partecipazione di Nachtmahr, è tratto dal nuovo album degli industrial metaller King Satan - intitolato The Devil's Evangelion - in uscita il prossimo 8 novembre per la Noble Demon.
Tracklist:
01. New Aeon Gospel
02. Abyss of the Souls
03. King Satan feat. Nachtmahr - Chaos Forever Now
04. Once Upon A Shadow
05. A Death Before Death
06. The Carnivalesque of Dark & Light
07. Destroy the World
08. The Devils and Saints
09. Satanas Rex Mundi
10. The Devil's Evangelion
11. Epilogue (The Phoenix Song)