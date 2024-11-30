AMON SETHIS: firmano con Season of Mist per il nuovo ''Dawn of an Apocalyptic World''

|
I francesi Amon Sethis hanno firmato un contratto con l'etichetta Season of Mist, loro conterranea.
Tramite la nuova casa discografica, la band d'oltralpe darà alle stampe il proprio quarto disco in studio, intitolato Part III - Dawn of an Apocalyptic World. L'uscita avverrà il 21 febbraio 2025.
A sinistra trovate la copertina, mentre qui sotto è elencata la tracklist:
1. Dawn of an Apocalyptic World
2. Lamentations
3. The Curse of Ra
4. The Red Crown
5. Lord of the Dark Waters
6. The Rise of the Tyrant
7. At the Threshold of Doom
8. Kubatalawa
9. Love Again
10. There's No Light into Darkness
At the Threshold of Doom, primo singolo tratto dal disco, è ascoltabile in basso; il pezzo è accompagnato da un video diretto da Pascal Lemoine.