BOLAN: in arrivo l'esordio solista del bassista degli Skid Row

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Il bassista degli Skid Row Rachel Bolan ha annunciato per il 12 giugno la pubblicazione, tramite earMUSIC, del suo disco solista di debutto Gargoyle of the Garden State.
Di seguito potete ascoltare il singolo Anything But You.
Tracklist:
01. Anything But You
02. At War With Myself feat. Danko Jones
03. Memory
04. See You On The Other Side feat. Snake Sabo
05. Bridges feat. Steve Conte
06. Jet Black Universe feat. Nuno Bettencourt
07. Big Stick feat. Corey Taylor
08. Pretty Hell
09. Rock And Roll Star feat. Scotti Hill
10. Devil In The White
11. Walk Away feat. Damon Johnson