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07/05/26
LYRRE
Nothing Is Promised

08/05/26
DRACONIAN
In Somnolent Ruins

08/05/26
DARKTHRONE
Pre-Historic Metal

08/05/26
FROZEN SOUL
No Place of Warmth

08/05/26
A FOREST OF STARS
Stack Overflow In Corpse Pile Interface

08/05/26
SOCIAL DISTORTION
Born To Kill

08/05/26
THE NARRATOR
Phosphor

08/05/26
VILE DESOLATION
Annihilating the Consciousness

08/05/26
OLD MOON
Home to Nowhere

08/05/26
GALIBOT
Catabase

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23/05/26
THE GATHERING
LIVE CLUB - TREZZO SULL\'ADDA (MI)

27/06/26
METAL MACHINE FESTIVAL: svelati i dettagli della nuova edizione
PARCO DEI SALICI - REGGIOLO (RE)

11/07/26
DOGSTAR
AUDITORIUM PARCO DELLA MUSICA ENNIO MORRICONE - ROMA

12/07/26
DOGSTAR
FIERA DEL LEVANTE - BARI

14/07/26
DOGSTAR
PARCO SAN VALENTINO - PORDENONE

15/07/26
DOGSTAR
TEATRO ARCIMBOLDI - MILANO

17/11/26
KAMELOT + EXIT EDEN + TEMPERANCE
LIVE CLUB - TREZZO SULL\'ADDA (MI)

18/11/26
KAMELOT + EXIT EDEN + TEMPERANCE
HALL - PADOVA

02/12/26
ACCEPT + DYNAZTY + TAILGUNNER
ALCATRAZ - MILANO

30/03/27
RUSH
Unipol Dome - Milano
BOLAN: in arrivo l'esordio solista del bassista degli Skid Row
03/05/2026 - 21:39 (39 letture)

ALTRE NOTIZIE
03/05/2026 - 21:39
BOLAN: in arrivo l'esordio solista del bassista degli Skid Row
29/01/2026 - 17:34
RACHEL BOLAN: a giugno il debutto solista con ''Gargoyle of the Garden State''
23/11/2016 - 23:49
BLACK WIDOW RECORDS: il prossimo anno in arrivo due dischi di tributo a Death SS e Bowie/Bolan
03/06/2012 - 18:24
STONE SOUR: dentro Rachel Bolan degli Skid Row
ULTIME NOTIZIE
03/05/2026 - 22:07
VEHEMENCE: svelano i dettagli del nuovo album
03/05/2026 - 22:02
ANDREA DE PAOLI: firma con ROCKSHOT Records per il suo nuovo progetto
03/05/2026 - 21:57
BATAILLE: ecco il brano ''Lèveciel''
03/05/2026 - 21:51
GRIMNER: disponibile un brano dal prossimo disco ''Stormvingar''
03/05/2026 - 21:45
CHRONIC HATE: ecco ''Blastphemy'' da ''Defeating The Oblivion Of Life''
02/05/2026 - 10:01
FRONTLINE: in streaming un brano da ''Rebirth''
02/05/2026 - 09:56
SERPENT LORD: online la titletrack del disco di esordio
02/05/2026 - 09:50
TODOMAL: a luglio il nuovo ''Graveyards of Joy''
02/05/2026 - 09:44
KRIIGERKVLT: ascolta il singolo di esordio del nuovo progetto di Kai Uwe Faust
02/05/2026 - 09:42
KORN: pubblicano il video di ''Reward the Scars''
 
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