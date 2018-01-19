THE AMORETTES: ecco i dettagli del nuovo album

|
Sarà pubblicato il 6 aprile via Steamhammer/SPV il nuovo album delle scozzesi The Amorettes, che si intitolerà Born To Break.
Il disco sarà prodotto da Luke Morley (chitarrista dei Thunder) e mixato da Nick Brine.
Tracklist:
01. Can You Feel The Fire
02. Hello And Goodbye
03. Everything I Learned I Learned From Rock And Roll
04. Born To Break
05. What Ever Gets You Through The Night
06. Hell Or High Water
07. You Still Got Rock And Roll
08. Easy Tiger
09. Bat Shit Crazy
10. Coming Up The Middle
11. High On Your Energy
12. I Want It Bad