      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
Dee Snider
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

11/12/18
SCARLET AURA
Hail to You!

11/12/18
ADAESTUO
Krew Za Krew

13/12/18
MIND ENEMIES
Mind Enemies

14/12/18
CURRENTS
I Let The Devil In

15/12/18
SPEED KILLS
Speed Kills

15/12/18
YSENGRIN/STARGAZER
D.A.V.V.N.

21/12/18
BLOOD FEAST
Chopped, Diced and Sliced

21/12/18
JON SCHAFFER`S PURGATORY
Purgatory

21/12/18
WITCHING HOUR
...And Silent Grief Shadows the Passing Moon

23/12/18
MALVENTO/THE MAGIK WAY
Ars Regalis

CONCERTI

10/12/18
RISE OF THE NORTHSTAR + DOPE D.O.D.
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

10/12/18
THE DEAD DAISIES
REVOLVER - SAN DONA DI PIAVE (VE)

11/12/18
CLUTCH
FABRIQUE - MILANO

11/12/18
H.E.A.T + ONE DESIRE + SHIRAZ LANE
LOCOMOTIV CLUB - BOLOGNA

14/12/18
EXODUS + SODOM + DEATH ANGEL + SUICIDAL ANGELS - MTV Headbangers Ball Tour
PHENOMENON - FONTANETO D'AGOGNA (NO)

14/12/18
NANOWAR OF STEEL
ALCHEMICA MUSIC CLUB - BOLOGNA

14/12/18
OPERATION MINDCRIME + GUEST
TEATRO CARIGNANO - GENOVA

14/12/18
NOVEMBRE + LES DISCRETS
ARCI TOM - MANTOVA

15/12/18
WITHIN TEMPTATION
FABRIQUE - MILANO

15/12/18
NANOWAR OF STEEL
REVOLVER CLUB - SAN DONA DI PIAVE (VE)
DEE SNIDER: disponibile il video di 'For the Love of Metal'
10/12/2018 - 11:10 (61 letture)

RECENSIONI
ALTRE NOTIZIE
10/12/2018 - 11:10
DEE SNIDER: disponibile il video di 'For the Love of Metal'
28/09/2018 - 07:54
DEE SNIDER: a breve un nuovo live album
16/09/2018 - 10:05
DEE SNIDER: online il video di 'American Made'
21/07/2018 - 00:44
DEE SNIDER: ecco il lyric video di 'I Am The Hurricane'
09/07/2018 - 18:28
DEE SNIDER: nuovo video online
01/06/2018 - 20:01
DEE SNIDER: disponibile un nuovo lyric video
15/05/2018 - 19:57
DEE SNIDER: ecco altri dettagli sul nuovo album
07/05/2018 - 18:56
DEE SNIDER: ufficializzata la data di uscita del nuovo disco
13/04/2018 - 07:44
DEE SNIDER: il nuovo disco solista sarà pubblicato dalla Napalm Records
28/09/2016 - 18:14
DEE SNIDER: ascolta un nuovo brano del suo progetto solista
ULTIME NOTIZIE
10/12/2018 - 22:00
HALCYON DAYS: ecco il video di 'In Memoriam'
10/12/2018 - 21:43
ARCTURUS: annunciate tre date in Italia
10/12/2018 - 19:48
LANTERN: tutto il nuovo EP in streaming
10/12/2018 - 19:41
MIND KEY: firmano per la Frontiers Music
10/12/2018 - 16:47
FESTERDAY: guarda il nuovo video
10/12/2018 - 11:36
DARKWATER: tornano dopo nove anni con 'Human', ecco i dettagli
10/12/2018 - 11:25
PHLEBOTOMIZED: ascolta la titletrack del nuovo disco
10/12/2018 - 11:18
FERAL: online la clip di 'Of Gods no Longer Invoked' dal prossimo album
10/12/2018 - 10:54
SPEED KILLS: il 15 dicembre il release party a Scandicci, ecco i dettagli
10/12/2018 - 10:45
SUMMER BREEZE: dentro Unleashed, Van Canto e Cypecore
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     