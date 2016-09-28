DEE SNIDER: disponibile il video di 'For the Love of Metal'

|
Dee Snider ha recentemente svelato il video di For the Love of Metal, titletrack dell'ultimo disco solista pubblicato quest'anno dalla Napalm Records. In merito al brano, l'artista dichiara:
""'For The Love Of Metal' (the song and the new video) is a love letter from me to the music and fans that have lifted me up and been my life for the last 45 years. To still be able to perform for audiences like the 40,000 plus at Forcefest in Mexico (shown in the video) is truly an honor and a privilege. I thank you all! Heavy metal forever!".
Ecco la clip: