BURNING RAIN: a marzo il nuovo album, ecco il video del primo singolo

|
I Burning Rain, gruppo hard rock fondato dal chitarrista Doug Aldrich (Revolution Saints/The Dead Daisies/Dio/ex-Whitesnake) e dal cantante Keith St. John (Montrose/Kingdom Come), hanno annunciato che il 22 marzo vedrà la luce il quarto album della band, Face The Music, sotto la Frontiers Music srl. Di seguito trovate il video di Midnight Train insieme agli altri dettagli del disco.
Tracklist:
01. Revolution
02. Lorelei
03. Nasty Hustle
04. Midnight Train
05. Shelter
06. Face The Music
07. Beautiful Road
08. Hit And Run
09. If It's Love
10. Hideaway
11. Since I'm Loving You