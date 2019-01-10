      Privacy Policy
 
DISCHI IN USCITA

11/01/19
BRING ME THE HORIZON
amo

11/01/19
BORN OF OSIRIS
The Simulation

11/01/19
NAILED TO OBSCURITY
Black Frost

11/01/19
JINJER
Micro

11/01/19
AT THE GATES
The Mirror Black

11/01/19
VIOLBLAST
Theater of Despair

11/01/19
AT THE GATES
With The Pantheons Blind

11/01/19
A SWARM OF THE SUN
The Woods

11/01/19
SOILWORK
Verkligheten

15/01/19
FEARBRINGER
Fenice Nera - Maiestas Domini

CONCERTI

11/01/19
SISKA
GREENWICH PUB - CURTAROLO (PD)

11/01/19
SAILING TO NOWHERE + GUEST TBA
LET IT BEER - ROMA

12/01/19
METHEDRAS
PADIGLIONE 14 - COLLEGNO (TO)

12/01/19
SPLEEN FLIPPER
ARCI AREA - CARUGATE (MI)

12/01/19
CRIPPLE BASTARDS + FORGOTTEN TOMB + THORN
SOUND MUSIC CLUB - MILANO

12/01/19
STEF BURNS & C.R.T. + RUN CHICKEN RUN
LET IT BEER - ROMA

12/01/19
HELL IN THE CLUB + ANIMAL DRIVE + SUPERHORROR
MEPHISTO - ALESSANDRIA

13/01/19
ANIMAL DRIVE + RUMBO ROAD + SLANE
OLD SALOON - PEDEROBBA (TV)

16/01/19
BEHEMOTH + AT THE GATES + WOLVES IN THE THRONE ROOM
ALCATRAZ - MILANO

18/01/19
TERRORIZER + SKELETAL REMAINS + DE PROFUNDIS + GUEST
REVOLVER CLUB - SAN DONA' DI PIAVE (VE)
BURNING RAIN: a marzo il nuovo album, ecco il video del primo singolo
10/01/2019 - 22:25 (41 letture)

10/01/2019 - 22:25
ULTIME NOTIZIE
10/01/2019 - 22:26
CHRIS BAY: tre show acustici in Italia a marzo
10/01/2019 - 22:20
METAL INQUISITOR: ascolta il singolo 'War of the Priests'
10/01/2019 - 22:05
MICHAEL SCHENKER FEST: iniziate le registrazioni del prossimo disco
10/01/2019 - 21:52
WHITE SKULL: annunciate due date a febbraio per il trentennale
10/01/2019 - 21:47
JINJER: guarda il video di 'Perennial' dall'EP in arrivo domani
10/01/2019 - 19:34
TYR: annunciato il nuovo album, ascolta un brano
10/01/2019 - 16:17
MISERY INDEX: online la titletrack del nuovo disco
10/01/2019 - 15:40
REVULSED: firmano per la Everlasting Spew Records
10/01/2019 - 15:32
AMARANTHE: disponibile il video di 'Dream'
10/01/2019 - 15:18
SYMPHONY X: quattro date in Italia a maggio
 
