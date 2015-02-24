DEFEATED SANITY: svelano dettagli e singolo del nuovo ''The Sanguinary Impetus''

|
I deathster Defeated Sanity hanno diffuso i dettagli del nuovo album The Sanguinary Impetus, il nuovo album che sarà pubblicato il prossimo 24 luglio via Willowtip Records.
Il disco è stato registrato e mixato da Colin Marston.
A lato è disponibile la copertina (curata da Jon Zig), mentre la tracklist è la segunete:
1. Phytodigestion
2. Imposed Corporeal Inhabitation
3. Conceived Through Savagery
4. Entity Dissolving Entity
5. Insecta Incendium
6. Arboreously Transfixed
7. Propelled Into Sacrilege
8. Drivelling Putrefaction
9. Dislimbing the Ostracized
Inoltre è possibile ascoltare il brano Propelled Into Sacrilege.