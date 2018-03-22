      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
La copertina del disco
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

02/10/20
ISENGARD
Varjevndögn

02/10/20
THE PILGRIM
...From the Earth to the Sky and Back

02/10/20
NACHTBLUT
Vanitas

02/10/20
SALTATIO MORTIS
Fur Immer Frei

02/10/20
BON JOVI
2020

02/10/20
BRAVE THE COLD
Scarcity

02/10/20
SIX FEET UNDER
Nightmares of the Decomposed

02/10/20
SCHWARZER ENGEL
Kreuziget Mich

02/10/20
MYGRAIN
V

02/10/20
SHIBALBA
Nekrologie Sinistrae (Orchestral Noise Opus I)

CONCERTI

03/10/20
PAGAN FEST
LAGHI MARGONARA - GONZAGA (MN)

03/10/20
SKELETOON
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

08/10/20
VAN DER GRAAF GENERATOR
TEATRO CELEBRAZIONI - BOLOGNA

09/10/20
VAN DER GRAAF GENERATOR
GRAN TEATRO GEOX - PADOVA

09/10/20
ESOTERIC + NAGA + (ECHO) (ANNULLATO)
TRAFFIC CLUB - ROMA

09/10/20
MORTADO
CIRCUS CLUB - SCANDICCI (FI)

09/10/20
BULLO FEST
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

10/10/20
ESOTERIC + NAGA + (ECHO) + AFRAID OF DESTINY (ANNULLATO)
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

11/10/20
TWILIGHT FORCE + GUESTS (RINVIATO)
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

11/10/20
VAN DER GRAAF GENERATOR
AUDITORIUM - MILANO
CONSTRUCT OF LETHE: ascolta la versione riregistrata di ''Lamashtu''
02/10/2020 - 09:53 (30 letture)

RECENSIONI
ALTRE NOTIZIE
02/10/2020 - 09:53
CONSTRUCT OF LETHE: ascolta la versione riregistrata di ''Lamashtu''
21/06/2018 - 18:34
CONSTRUCT OF LETHE: tutto il nuovo disco ascoltabile in streaming
05/06/2018 - 23:06
CONSTRUCT OF LETHE: online un altro brano
19/05/2018 - 01:05
CONSTRUCT OF LETHE: nuovo brano ascoltabile in streaming
26/04/2018 - 15:28
CONSTRUCT OF LETHE: svelati i dettagli ed un brano del nuovo disco
22/03/2018 - 16:05
CONSTRUCT OF LETHE: firmano per la Everlasting Spew Records
ULTIME NOTIZIE
02/10/2020 - 14:21
HELLSMOKE: guarda il video di ''Nitro Woman''
02/10/2020 - 14:01
BLIND GUARDIAN: uscirà a dicembre l'edizione per l'anniversario di ''Imaginations From the Other Sid
02/10/2020 - 13:50
COMMUNIC: a novembre il nuovo album, ecco il singolo ''My Temple of Pride''
02/10/2020 - 13:47
AMARANTHE: online il nuovo singolo dall'album ''Manifest''
02/10/2020 - 13:42
ACCEPT: presentano il video di ''The Undertaker'' dal loro nuovo album ''Too Mean to Die''
02/10/2020 - 12:00
NECROPHOBIC: ecco il video di ''Devil's Spawn Attack''
02/10/2020 - 09:47
ANAAL NATHRAKH: tutto il nuovo ''Endarkenment'' in streaming
02/10/2020 - 00:38
WHITESNAKE: online la versione remixata di ‘‘Easier Said than Done’’ da ‘‘Love Songs’’
02/10/2020 - 00:21
THE DEAD DAISIES: ascolta il primo singolo ‘‘Bustle and Flow’’ dal nuovo ‘‘Holy Ground’’
01/10/2020 - 22:57
JAMES LABRIE: iniziate le registrazioni di un nuovo disco solista
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     