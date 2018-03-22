CONSTRUCT OF LETHE: ascolta la versione riregistrata di ''Lamashtu''

|
I deathster Construct of Lethe hanno annunciato che il prossimo 16 novembre, tramite la Everlasting Spew Records, pubblicheranno la versione riregistrata, remixata e rimasterizzata del disco di debutto Corpsegod.
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1. Lamashtu
2. Abandoned To Conflagration
3. A Prayer Of Scourges
4. Ilu Pagru
5. Seven Liers In Wait
6. Corpsegod
7. Excoriaire ICXC
8. Obsidian Godhead
9. The Incapacitants
10. Regicide
inoltre è possibile ascoltare il brano Lamashtu.