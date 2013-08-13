ODD DIMENSION: i dettagli di ''The Blue Dawn'' in arrivo a marzo

|
Il gruppo progressive/power metal italiano degli Odd Dimension ha svelato i dettagli del nuovo e terzo album, intitolato The Blue Dawn. Il disco è atteso per il 26 marzo e vedrà la luce tramite Scarlet Records.
Ecco la tracklist:
1. Mission N°773
2 Landing on Axtradel
3 The Invasion
4 Escape to Blue Planet
5 Solar Wind
6 Life Creators
7 The Blue Dawn
8 Sands of Yazukia
9 Flags of Victory
10 The Supreme Being
The Blue Dawn è il successore di The Last Embrace to Humanity e vedrà la partecipazione degli ospiti Derek Sherinian (Dream Theater, Black Country Communion e Sons Of Apollo) e Roberto Tiranti (Labyrinth).
Il disco è un concept album Sci-Fi, rappresentato visivamente dalla copertina realizzata da Gustavo Sazes (Angra, DGM, Firewind, James LaBrie).