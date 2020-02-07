RONNIE ATKINS: previsto per marzo il nuovo album solista, ecco il brano ''Unsung Heroes''

|
Il cantante dei Pretty Maids Ronnie Atkins ha annunciato per il 18 marzo la pubblicazione, tramite Frontiers Music srl, del suo nuovo album solista Make It Count.
Come primo singolo è stato scelto il brano Unsung Heroes.
Tracklist:
01. I've Hurt Myself (By Hurting You)
02. Unsung Heroes
03. Rising Tide
04. Remain To Remind Me
05. The Tracks We Leave Behind
06. All I Ask Of You
07. Grace
08. Let Love Lead The Way
09. Blood Cries Out
10. Easier To Leave (Than Being Left Behind)
11. Fallen
12. Make It Count