     
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
La Cover del Singolo
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

05/04/24
INGESTED
The Tide Of Death And Fractured Dreams

05/04/24
IRON MONKEY
Spleen & Goad

05/04/24
LOCRIAN
End Terrain

05/04/24
ATTIC
Return of the Witchfinder

05/04/24
BELORE
Eastern Tales

05/04/24
HOUR OF PENANCE
Devotion

05/04/24
HORNDAL
Head Hammer Man

05/04/24
NITRITONO
Cecità

05/04/24
PECTORA
Twilight Knigts

05/04/24
WITCH VOMIT
Funeral Sanctum

CONCERTI

05/04/24
MARLENE KUNTZ
VIPER THEATRE, VIA PISTOIESE 309 - FIRENZE

05/04/24
DERDIAN + STRANGER VISION + BERIEDIR
ROCK\'N\'ROLL CLUB, VIA MAGENTA 77 - RHO

05/04/24
DARKHOLD + EXTINCTION
UFO, VIA DELL\'INDUSTRIA 4 - MOZZO (BG)

05/04/24
Andrea Van Cleef & The BlackJack Conspiracy + Joe Shamano acoustic trip + Simone Bertanza
BLOOM, VIA CURIEL 39 - MEZZAGO (MB)

05/04/24
VIDE + ABBINORMAL + DEMIDEAD
DEDOLOR, VIA XX SETTEMBRE 33 - ROVELLASCA (CO)

05/04/24
TOMMY GUERRERO
CIRCOLO MAGNOLIA, VIA CIRCONVALLAZIONE IDROSCALO 41 - SEGRATE

05/04/24
PET HARDY + RIGHT PROFILE
C.I.Q - CENTRO INTERNAZIONALE DI QUARTIERE, VIA FABIO MASSIMO 19 - MILANO

05/04/24
TOMMI E GLI ONESTI CITTADINI + RANDOM ACT
RED VELVET CORAZÓN, VIALE DEI MILLE 102 - CERVIA (RA)

06/04/24
JUDAS PRIEST + SAXON + PHIL CAMPBELL AND THE BASTARD SONS
MEDIOLANUM FORUM - ASSAGO (MI)

06/04/24
NOIA + SIGN IN BLOOD + DETHRONER
DEFRAG, VIA DELLE ISOLE CURZOLANE 75 - ROMA
WARDRUNA: presentato il nuovo singolo ''Hertan''
05/04/2024 - 14:14 (39 letture)

RECENSIONI
ARTICOLI
19/01/2021
Articolo
WARDRUNA
Incontro con Einar Selvik
 
ALTRE NOTIZIE
05/04/2024 - 14:14
WARDRUNA: presentato il nuovo singolo ''Hertan''
12/03/2022 - 10:20
WARDRUNA: pubblicano la clip di ''Skugge (Shadow)'' dal nuovo album
21/01/2022 - 13:16
WARDRUNA: presentano il singolo ''Solringen'' dal nuovo album
20/10/2021 - 15:01
WARDRUNA: rinviato al 2023 il tour, aggiunta una nuova data in Italia
03/02/2021 - 19:05
WARDRUNA: annunciano il release show virtuale del nuovo album ''Kvitravn''
15/01/2021 - 10:30
WARDRUNA: online il lyric video di ''Skugge''
22/12/2020 - 22:41
WARDRUNA: disponibile il nuovo singolo ''Andvevarljod (Song of the Spirit-weavers)''
16/10/2020 - 11:23
WARDRUNA: presentano il singolo ''Kvitravn''
03/09/2020 - 17:59
WARDRUNA: aggiunta una data a Milano al prossimo tour europeo
06/08/2020 - 16:02
WARDRUNA: ecco il video di ''Hrafnsmál - The Words of the Raven''
ULTIME NOTIZIE
05/04/2024 - 14:28
MOISSON LIVIDE: previsto a maggio il nuovo album ''Sent Empèri Gascon''
05/04/2024 - 14:21
APOCALYPTICA: a giugno il nuovo ''Plays Metallica Vol. II''
05/04/2024 - 14:12
BELORE: disponibile tutto ''Eastern Tales''
05/04/2024 - 14:06
MARK SPIRO: deceduto il cantautore americano
05/04/2024 - 14:01
KORPIKLAANI: ascolta ''Rankarumpu''
05/04/2024 - 09:05
AKHLYS: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''House of the Black Geminus''
05/04/2024 - 08:54
SUMAC: ''The Healer'' è il nuovo album, ascolta ''Yellow Dawn''
05/04/2024 - 08:52
KAWIR: diffuso il lyric video del singolo ''Hecatonchires''
05/04/2024 - 08:48
NIGHT SHALL DRAPE US: pubblicano il singolo ''Ashes of Men"
05/04/2024 - 08:38
HORNDAL: guarda il video ufficiale di ''Calling - Labor'' dal nuovo disco
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     