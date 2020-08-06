WARDRUNA: presentato il nuovo singolo ''Hertan''

|
I Wardruna hanno pubblicato, attraverso i propri canali social, il video di Hertan.
Il brano è il loro nuovo singolo uscito nella giornata di oggi, 5 aprile.
Hertan is the proto-Scandinavian word for Heart and that is what we explore in this song and film. The duality of the heart with the rhythm, flow and pulse we can see, hear and feel in nature and in all forms of life – and the more abstract idea of the heart, The rudder on the ship of emotions, our decisions, and our true desires.
Once again, we teamed up with Finnish director and photographer Tuukka Koski for the video production of Hertan. Koski has previously directed Wardruna´s videos for Raido, Voluspá, and Grá. This time, the production mainly took place during some freezing nights in northern Finland at the island of Hailouto.
It is always a true pleasure to create art with Tuukka as well as his colleagues at Breakfast Helsinki! His experience and eye for detail as well as the ability to always conjure up next-level material, is very inspiring to be part of. Three days, three locations, no sleep but a lot of heart. This is how it went down. Hope you will enjoy the result!