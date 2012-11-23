AEROSMITH: cancellano il tour d'addio e si ritirano dalle attività dal vivo

03/08/2024 - 12:37 (197 letture)



5 Loro sono la dimostrazione, anzi la prova che la droga degli anni 60/70 era "più buona". Loro e soliti noti: Black Sabbath, Stones, Zeppelin, LEMMY… comunque a me son sempre piaciuti una cosa giusta. Ho molti loro album, ma mai capito la loro "magnificenza". Volendo, meglio gli anni 80 che i 70 4 Transcendence,cmq arrivarci alla sua età con la vita che ha fatto. 3 Onore al merito per una band che definirei essenziale nella storia del rock'n'roll mondiale. Evidentemente anche per loro la condizione fisica, dovuta all'età e ai malanni, ha avuto il sopravvento, e lì non ci si può fare davvero niente. Non credo che ascolteremo nuova musica da parte loro, probabilmente di tanto in tanto tireranno fuori qualche brano inedito o qualche album live degli anni d'oro, e così andranno avanti verso la pensione! 2 @progster78: Ehm, il video qui sopra risale a 8 anni fa. 1 Un miracolo che siano ancora in giro...io a quasi 46 anni sono un catorcio...vedo Tyler ed è messo meglio di me