Il comunicato della band
AEROSMITH: cancellano il tour d'addio e si ritirano dalle attività dal vivo
03/08/2024 - 12:37

Rob Fleming
Sabato 3 Agosto 2024, 14.30.10
5
Loro sono la dimostrazione, anzi la prova che la droga degli anni 60/70 era “più buona”. Loro e soliti noti: Black Sabbath, Stones, Zeppelin, LEMMY… comunque a me son sempre piaciuti una cosa giusta. Ho molti loro album, ma mai capito la loro “magnificenza”. Volendo, meglio gli anni 80 che i 70
progster78
Sabato 3 Agosto 2024, 14.00.02
4
Transcendence,cmq arrivarci alla sua età con la vita che ha fatto.
Elluis
Sabato 3 Agosto 2024, 13.42.41
3
Onore al merito per una band che definirei essenziale nella storia del rock\'n\'roll mondiale. Evidentemente anche per loro la condizione fisica, dovuta all\'età e ai malanni, ha avuto il sopravvento, e lì non ci si può fare davvero niente. Non credo che ascolteremo nuova musica da parte loro, probabilmente di tanto in tanto tireranno fuori qualche brano inedito o qualche album live degli anni d\'oro, e così andranno avanti verso la pensione!
Transcendence
Sabato 3 Agosto 2024, 13.36.22
2
@progster78: Ehm, il video qui sopra risale a 8 anni fa.
progster78
Sabato 3 Agosto 2024, 13.12.34
1
Un miracolo che siano ancora in giro...io a quasi 46 anni sono un catorcio...vedo Tyler ed è messo meglio di me
