AEROSMITH: cancellano il tour d'addio e si ritirano dalle attività dal vivo

Gli Aerosmith hanno annunciato il ritiro dai palchi mondiali, specificando che non si imbarcheranno più in tour di concerti dal vivo.
La notizia giunge a seguito dell'infortunio alle corde vocali subito dallo storico cantante Steven Tyler durante l'ultimo tour, iniziato nel settembre 2023.
Nel comunicato, che per completezza riporteremo in basso, la band afferma che è risultato chiaro, nonostante le terapie e l'apporto di un team medico d'eccellenza, come la voce di Tyler non sarebbe tornata ai livelli di un tempo.
Va fatto notare come il gruppo non abbia affermato il completo ritiro dalla musica suonata, ma abbia sottolineato il riferimento ai concerti in tour, probabilmente ritenuti troppo stressanti viste le condizioni mediche di Tyler. E' dunque lecito aspettarsi, in maniera teorica ed eventuale, nuova musica in futuro - benché l'ultimo disco in studio, Music from Another Dimension!, risalga ormai al 2012 - o singoli concerti, qualora le condizioni del frontman lo permettano.
Di seguito il comunicato, che trovate anche a sinistra come immagine:
“It was 1970 when a spark of inspiration became Aerosmith . Thanks to you, our Blue Army, that spark caught flame and has been burning for over five decades. Some of you have been with us since the beginning and all of you are the reason we made rock 'n' roll history. It has been the honor of our lives to have our music become part of yours. In every club, on every massive tour and at moments grand and private you have given us a place in the soundtrack of your lives.
We've always wanted to blow your mind when performing. As you know, Steven's voice is an instrument like no other. He has spent months tirelessly working on getting his voice to where it was before his injury. We've seen him struggling despite having the best medical team by his side. Sadly, it is clear, that a full recovery from his vocal injury is not possible. We have made a heartbreaking and difficult, but necessary, decision — as a band of brothers — to retire from the touring stage.
We are grateful beyond words for everyone who was pumped to get on the road with us one last time. Grateful to our expert crew, our incredible team and the thousands of talented people who’ve made our historic runs possible. A final thank you to you — the best fans on planet Earth. Play our music loud, now and always. Dream On. You’ve made our dreams come true.”