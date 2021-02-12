WOLVENCROWN: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''Celestial Lands''

|
Il gruppo atmospheric black metal Wolvencrown pubblicherà il nuovo album Celestial Lands il 29 novembre tramite Avantgarde Music.
Wolvencrown is an atmospheric black metal band based in Nottingham, UK. Five years after their debut Of Bark And Ash, the English quintet is back with their sophomore studio album, Celestial Lands.
Celestial Lands was recorded at Stuck on a Name Studios in Nottingham and marks a clear step forward in the band’s path, so much that Wolvencrown started playing these new songs live years before actually releasing them. Pieces from Celestial Lands, in fact, have been part of the band’s live gigs since 2022.
Wolvencrown’s take on black metal is based on long, keyboard-layered structures, with songs seldom clocking in at less than eight or nine minutes. The solemnity of keyboards, though, is balanced by the fury and rage of guitar riffs and fast drumming, making Celestial Lands a varied and diverse effort. Different from the atmospheric black metal you often hear coming from the Pacific Northwest, Wolvencrown melodies have deep roots in the European tradition, while their lyrics deal with nature, its spirits and the damage Man has caused.
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1. Prelude
2. A Once Rational Time
3. A Spell Nature Cast
4. Angered Spirits Leave the Wilderness
5. Interlude
6. The Path of Life
7. Until the End
8. Celestial Lands
Inoltre è online l'estratto A Spell Nature Cast.