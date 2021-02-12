     
 
WOLVENCROWN: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''Celestial Lands''
11/10/2024 - 09:54 (76 letture)

Spirit Of The Forest
Venerdì 11 Ottobre 2024, 13.45.49
3
Band piuttosto interessante,se non fosse per un uso delle melodie synth eccessivo che smorza l\'impatto prodotto dalle parti più incisive.Molto bello il front artwork,sembra un mio dipinto.
Le Marquis de Fremont
Venerdì 11 Ottobre 2024, 12.02.22
2
Mi piacciono molto queste sonorità e il precedente Of Bark And Ash era notevole. Molto bello anche questo pezzo e la copertina. Ottimo sound per le cavalcate nel foliage autunnale. Au revoir.
Le Marquis de Fremont
Venerdì 11 Ottobre 2024, 12.02.21
1
Mi piacciono molto queste sonorità e il precedente Of Bark And Ash era notevole. Molto bello anche questo pezzo e la copertina. Ottimo sound per le cavalcate nel foliage autunnale. Au revoir.
