     
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
La copertina della ristampa
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

04/04/25
ALLEGAEON
The Ossuary Lens

04/04/25
FRANTIC AMBER
Death Becomes Her

04/04/25
SCOWL
Are We All Angels

04/04/25
ROTTING CHRIST
35 Years of Evil Existence – Live in Lycabettus

04/04/25
BENEDICTION
Ravage of Empires

04/04/25
CAPTAIN BLACK BEARD
Chasing Danger

04/04/25
MIZMOR
Alluvion

04/04/25
L.A. GUNS
Leopard Skin

04/04/25
PAT TRAVERS
Statesboro Blues (Live in Baltimore 1982)

04/04/25
WARFIELD
With the Old Breed

CONCERTI

02/04/25
AXEL RUDI PELL
DRUSO - RANICA (BG)

02/04/25
OZRIC TENTACLES
DUEL CLUB - POZZUOLI (NA)

03/04/25
BAMBOLE DI PEZZA
MAGAZZINI GENERALI, VIA PIETRASANTA 16 - MILANO

04/04/25
OZRIC TENTACLES
EREMO CLUB, VIA GIOVINAZZO, KM 779 - MOLFETTA (BA)

04/04/25
URAL + EXPLORER + FINAL STRUGGLE
CENTRALE 66, VIA NICOLÒ DELL’ABATE N.66 - MODENA

04/04/25
STEVE WYNN
ARCI BELLEZZA, VIA G. BELLEZZA 16/A - MILANO

05/04/25
OZRIC TENTACLES
BREAKLIVE, VIA DEL COMMERCIO 70 - ASCOLI PICENO

05/04/25
ASGARD
DEFRAG, VIA DELLE ISOLE CURZOLANE 75 - ROMA

05/04/25
CULT OF FIRE + THE GREAT OLD ONES + CARONTE
REVOLVER CLUB, VIA JOHN FITZGERALD KENNEDY 39 - SAN DONÀ DI PIAVE (VE)

05/04/25
Mantras for Peaceful Death over Europe
Revolver Club - San Donà di Piave
SKID ROW: a maggio esce la ristampa di ''Revolutions per Minute''
01/04/2025 - 11:24 (239 letture)

progster78
Martedì 1 Aprile 2025, 19.18.32
3
La speranza che fosse un pesce è svanita.
Galilee
Martedì 1 Aprile 2025, 12.51.55
2
Disco molto sottotono. Gli unici album validi con Solinger e del post Bach sono i due United.
progster78
Martedì 1 Aprile 2025, 12.45.38
1
Ho sempre fatto fatica ad ascoltarlo...mi sa che è una trota d\'aprile
RECENSIONI
75
73
50
79
80
84
ARTICOLI
29/06/2023
Live Report
KISS + SKID ROW - LUCCA SUMMER FESTIVAL
Piazza Napoleone, Lucca (LU), 29/06/2023
03/12/2013
Live Report
SKID ROW + DEAD CITY RUINS + HOLLYWOOD KILLERZ
Audiodrome, Moncalieri (TO), 28/11/2013
01/06/2013
Intervista
SKID ROW
Parla Rachel Bolan
 
ALTRE NOTIZIE
01/04/2025 - 11:24
SKID ROW: a maggio esce la ristampa di ''Revolutions per Minute''
07/06/2024 - 00:41
SKID ROW: annunciano il disco dal vivo ''Live in London''
19/05/2024 - 11:55
SKID ROW: ascolta ''18 & Life'' con Lzzy Hale alla voce
28/03/2024 - 10:01
SKID ROW: si separano da Erik Grönwall
30/12/2023 - 13:16
SKID ROW: aggiornamenti sul nuovo disco in studio
30/11/2023 - 11:29
SKID ROW: la clip ufficiale di 'Resurrected'
10/11/2023 - 00:04
SKID ROW: al lavoro sul seguito di ‘‘The Gang’s All Here’’
09/03/2023 - 08:30
KISS: saranno gli Skid Row la band d'apertura per la data italiana
17/02/2023 - 18:17
SKID ROW: nuovo live album quest'anno
06/11/2022 - 11:59
SKID ROW: il video di ''October's Song'' dall'ultimo disco
ULTIME NOTIZIE
01/04/2025 - 18:21
COSMIC CATHEDRAL: pubblicano il nuovo singolo ''Time to Fly''
01/04/2025 - 18:16
WEDNESDAY 13: online il singolo ''In Misery''
01/04/2025 - 18:12
VULVARINE: ecco la clip di ''Equal, Not the Same''
01/04/2025 - 18:07
INSANIA: ascolta ''Revolution'' dal prossimo album
01/04/2025 - 17:40
PAGAN ALTAR: a fine aprile il nuovo ''Never Quite Dead'', ecco un brano
01/04/2025 - 17:34
CANDLEMASS: a maggio il nuovo EP ''Black Star''
01/04/2025 - 09:30
RUSS BALLARD: disponibile il video di ''Courageous''
01/04/2025 - 09:19
TRIBUNAL: guarda il videoclip di ''Incarnadine '' dal nuovo disco ''
01/04/2025 - 09:15
SIJJIN: ascolta la nuova ''Dakhma Curse''
30/03/2025 - 22:35
QUADVIUM: online il primo singolo dal loro disco di debutto
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     