SKID ROW: a maggio esce la ristampa di ''Revolutions per Minute''

|
Gli Skid Row hanno annunciato una ristampa rimasterizzata del proprio quinto album, Revolutions per Minute, che vedrà la luce in data 30 maggio 2025 per earMUSIC.
L'album è stato l'ultimo con l'ex-cantante Johnny Solinger, poi venuto a mancare nel 2021, e l'unico con Dave Gara alla batteria.
Ecco la tracklist:
01. Disease
02. Another Dick in the System
03. Pulling My Heart Out from Under Me
04. When God Can't Wait
05. Shut Up Baby, I Love You
06. Strength
07. White Trash
08. You Lie
09. Nothing
10. Love is Dead
11. Let It Ride
12. You Lie (Corn Fed Mix)