REVENGE (CAN): dettagli e singolo del nuovo ''Violation.Strife.Abominate''

A distanza di cinque anni dal precedente Strike.Smother.Dehumanize, il gruppo death/black metal Revenge pubblicherà il nuovo album Violation.Strife.Abominate il 31 gennaio 2025 tramite Season of Mist.
REVENGE continue to forge a solitary path. The Canadian chaos veterans once again defy what is considered modern black metal. J. Read and his long-standing partner Vermin build an impenetrable wall of frenzied guitars and scum decapitating bass on their seventh album.
‘Violation.Strife.Abominate’ is a 12-song crown of elitism atop the band’s 25-year history of dominating the outer fringes of the black metal sphere.
No Scene, No Brotherhood, No Remorse.
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
01. Violation Unit (Balaclava Directive) (03:16)
02. Treason Disrupt (All Are Guilty) (05:01)
03. Flashpoint Heretic (Flame Thrown) (04:16)
04. Strife Invocation (04:12)
05. Revelation Emaciated (Chalice Abominate) (03:52)
06. Mercy Revoked (04:25)
07. Piety Vaporized (True Force) (03:03)
08. Shockwave Iconoclast (04:15)
09. Last Resort (03:15)
10. Aftermath (Forced Reset) (01:45)
11. Liars' Rope (Degeneracy Fallen) (01:17)
12. Swine Tumult (On All Fours) (05:15)
Inoltre è online il singolo Violation Unit (Balaclava Directive).